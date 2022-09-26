8 breezy bike trails that teach you about L.A. as you ride

Whether you’re a native Angeleno or new to the city, one of the best ways to get to know Los Angeles is on two wheels. Really. While cars may run this town (there are 8 million of them registered in L.A. County alone — sheesh), cyclists of all skill levels can still find hundreds of miles of bike trails, many of which feature iconic attractions.

On this list are beach trails, river trails and an urban trail that takes you past vibrant Mexican American art. All can teach you a bit about Southern California as you ride, especially if you know what to look for. One reminder: Do pull off the bike path if you’re snapping photos of the sights. And friends don’t let friends ride while taking selfies.

Note: The trail end points are from TrailLink.com, part of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, with the exception of the Eastside Mural Ride.