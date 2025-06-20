11 extremely cool things to do in Palm Springs when it’s 111 degrees

Call it the Palm Springs conundrum: Each summer, prices for hotel rooms and Airbnb rentals plummet at the same time that temperatures climb to intolerable heights. It’s enough to make the savvy vacation bargain hunter wonder: How hot is too hot?

For some, the idea of spending any time in a place where the thermometer reading might soar past 110 is simply a nonstarter. Fair enough. Even Palm Springs’ ubiquitous swimming pools and patio misters have their limits. But if you’re willing to brave a blast of extreme heat during the short walk from your car to one of the desert haven’s cooler experiences — a dark movie theater showing cult classic films or the hidden door to a well-air conditioned speakeasy, for instance — then a summer getaway in Palm Springs might be worth pursuing.

“Yes, it’s hot sometimes, but you just have to have the sense not to be out in it,” said Matthew Reader, a local real estate agent and longtime Palm Springs resident. “And there are good things about the summer too. It’s quiet. You don’t have to wait as long at restaurants. That’s when all our families come and visit us.”

As any local will tell you, the key to successfully navigating summer in Palm Springs is to channel your inner vampire and avoid the sun at all costs. Lounging, hiking and strolling through downtown while sipping one of the Coachella Valley’s famous date shakes can still be part of your vacation experience — just make sure to do these activities early in the morning or after the sun has set and the desert begins to cool.

On a recent visit, I discovered that there’s plenty of activities to fill a weekend itinerary, including a massive indoor flea market complete with a bottle shop on site, one of the best-rated escape rooms in the country and an adult-only nighttime party at a desert surf club where you can float down a lazy river beneath the stars.

Some places have limited hours so make sure to check websites or call ahead first, but if you plan thoughtfully, you can have a wonderful time in Palm Springs in the summer.

Do still keep an eye on the weather. When it gets above 120 degrees, even seasoned locals like Reader try to leave town.

“That’s when I go to Malibu,” he said.