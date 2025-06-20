11 extremely cool things to do in Palm Springs when it’s 111 degrees
Call it the Palm Springs conundrum: Each summer, prices for hotel rooms and Airbnb rentals plummet at the same time that temperatures climb to intolerable heights. It’s enough to make the savvy vacation bargain hunter wonder: How hot is too hot?
For some, the idea of spending any time in a place where the thermometer reading might soar past 110 is simply a nonstarter. Fair enough. Even Palm Springs’ ubiquitous swimming pools and patio misters have their limits. But if you’re willing to brave a blast of extreme heat during the short walk from your car to one of the desert haven’s cooler experiences — a dark movie theater showing cult classic films or the hidden door to a well-air conditioned speakeasy, for instance — then a summer getaway in Palm Springs might be worth pursuing.
“Yes, it’s hot sometimes, but you just have to have the sense not to be out in it,” said Matthew Reader, a local real estate agent and longtime Palm Springs resident. “And there are good things about the summer too. It’s quiet. You don’t have to wait as long at restaurants. That’s when all our families come and visit us.”
As any local will tell you, the key to successfully navigating summer in Palm Springs is to channel your inner vampire and avoid the sun at all costs. Lounging, hiking and strolling through downtown while sipping one of the Coachella Valley’s famous date shakes can still be part of your vacation experience — just make sure to do these activities early in the morning or after the sun has set and the desert begins to cool.
On a recent visit, I discovered that there’s plenty of activities to fill a weekend itinerary, including a massive indoor flea market complete with a bottle shop on site, one of the best-rated escape rooms in the country and an adult-only nighttime party at a desert surf club where you can float down a lazy river beneath the stars.
Some places have limited hours so make sure to check websites or call ahead first, but if you plan thoughtfully, you can have a wonderful time in Palm Springs in the summer.
Do still keep an eye on the weather. When it gets above 120 degrees, even seasoned locals like Reader try to leave town.
“That’s when I go to Malibu,” he said.
Relax on a magical patio at Spencer’s Restaurant
Summer hours: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. lunch, 5 to 10 p.m. dinner, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday brunch. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Enjoy a desert rain shower at Terra
Summer hours: Open 24 hours a day for guests of Terra.
Shop for vintage treasures at high-end indoor emporium Market Market
If it’s too hot to comfortably pop in and out of the shops downtown, consider spending an hour or two at Market Market, a high-end emporium that specializes in vintage, repurposed and one of a kind goods. The 40,000 square-foot space (that’s nearly a whole acre) once housed a Stein Mart department store. Now it’s home to about 100 vendors selling art, clothing, vintage furniture, home goods and jewelry. You’ll also find the well-stocked Palm Springs Bottle Shop right on the premises, with an impressive array of both alcoholic and nonalcoholic canned cocktails among other beverages and snacks. Shoppers have been known to pick up a cold cocktail at the Bottle Shop before wandering around the rest of the space. If you’re feeling social, Market Market hosts mahjong every Thursday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and occasionally has coffee pop-ups or, better yet, grown-up slushies made with Champagne. If you love the idea of a one-stop shop, the similarly structured Mojave Flea Trading Post is less than two miles away where the vibe is younger, brighter and more affordable. There’s a Palm Springs Bottle Shop there as well with wine tastings.
Summer hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Duck into the darkest speakeasy at the Evening Citizen
Summer hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Take an early morning micro-hike at South Carl Lykken Trail
Summer hours: Trail closes at 5 p.m.
Transport yourself to another world at Escape Room Palm Springs
Summer hours: 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Price: $42 for adults. $37 for children 5 to 12.
Rise above the heat on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
Summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., last tram down 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., last tram down 10:30 p.m.
Price: Parking is $15. Adult round trip fares are $32.95 for adults, $18.95 for kids 3 through 10, $29.95 seniors aged $65 and up before 4 p.m.
Dine and hide from the sun with the locals at Billy Reed’s
Summer hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Float in a lazy river under a twilight sky at Palm Springs Surf Club
Adult Swim hours: Saturdays 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from June 28 to Aug. 30.
Price: $21.20 for entry. $159 VIP Lounge Pool Bed Rental (max four people)
Chill out with a classic movie at the Palm Springs Cultural Center
Summer hours: Sci-Fi Summer, Saturdays pre-show talk at 6 p.m., film at 7 p.m. Musical Matinees, Sundays 3 p.m.
Price: Movie tickets, $12.
Cool down with a date shake at Great Shakes
Summer hours: noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday, noon 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday