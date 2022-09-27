Travel & Experiences

In a city built for cars, Angelenos discover the joys of cycling

Biking in L.A. illustration
(Illustration by Jenni Sparks)
By Michelle WooWest Coast Experiences Editor 
With 7.6 million registered cars, 650 miles of freeway and nearly 6 million parking spots, Los Angeles isn’t the most welcoming place for bicycles.

A shame, yes. But Angelenos are riding through it anyway. And they’re having a blast. Ask anyone who’s biked alongside Muscle Beach in Venice, or down the newly car-free stretch of Griffith Park Drive, or through the vibrant Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights and they’ll tell you the same thing: There’s nothing like exploring the city on two wheels.

Since the pandemic, more people in L.A. have been pumping up their tires and discovering (or rediscovering) the joys of cycling. They’ve been trying new routes, finding inclusive riding groups and even joining nighttime bike parades. To some, this is a rare opportunity. The more Angelenos who are enthusiastic about biking, the easier it is to advocate for protected bike lanes and better trail conditions, making riding safer — and more enjoyable — for all.

Feeling bike-curious? This guide can help you get started.

WILMINGTON, CA - AUGUST 15: Ami (cq) Rodriquez, 13, of Harbor City, performs bicycle stunts along Avalon Blvd. at the CicLAvia open streets festival on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in Wilmington, CA. Public streets were closed to motor traffic along a 2.25-mile route that connects Banning Park and Wilmington Waterfront Park. Residents will be able to bike, skate, run, walk, and skateboard. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

7 L.A. cyclists share how to go car-free, ride safely and have fun

If you’ve been thinking about going car-free in L.A. or even just driving less, these riders’ stories can help you get started.

Is Los Angeles a biking city? This South L.A. native shows us it can be

Michelle Moro has made it her mission to help people navigate Los Angeles on two wheels.
A person bikes despite the bike path being closed in Venice Beach, california on the first day Los Angeles County allowed beaches to reopen after a six-week closure implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19),on May 13, 2020. - The County only allows activities such as running, walking, swimming and surfing with sunbathing and volleyball not allowed. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

8 breezy bike trails that teach you about L.A. as you ride

Whether you’re a native Angeleno or new to the city, one of the best ways to get to know Los Angeles is by pedaling through it.

Scared to bike alone? Here are 9 clubs to cruise L.A. with

From LGBTQ+ cycling groups to a club that rides to dinner, there’s a seat for everyone.
Irvine, CA, Sunday, July 11, 2021 - Francesca Mathus drives as friends Imani Nelson and Zara Bian ride along at Mike Ward Community Park. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

E-bikes aren’t just faster, they’re a different ride. Here are safety tips

E-bikes can make bicycle commuting easier and are growing in popularity. Here are some safety considerations, particularly for young riders.

Michelle Woo

Michelle Woo is the West Coast experiences editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a senior editor at Medium, the parenting editor at Lifehacker and a staff writer at OC Weekly. She is the author of “Horizontal Parenting: How to Entertain Your Kid While Lying Down.”

