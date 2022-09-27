In a city built for cars, Angelenos discover the joys of cycling

With 7.6 million registered cars, 650 miles of freeway and nearly 6 million parking spots, Los Angeles isn’t the most welcoming place for bicycles.

A shame, yes. But Angelenos are riding through it anyway. And they’re having a blast. Ask anyone who’s biked alongside Muscle Beach in Venice, or down the newly car-free stretch of Griffith Park Drive, or through the vibrant Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights and they’ll tell you the same thing: There’s nothing like exploring the city on two wheels.

Since the pandemic, more people in L.A. have been pumping up their tires and discovering (or rediscovering) the joys of cycling. They’ve been trying new routes, finding inclusive riding groups and even joining nighttime bike parades. To some, this is a rare opportunity. The more Angelenos who are enthusiastic about biking, the easier it is to advocate for protected bike lanes and better trail conditions, making riding safer — and more enjoyable — for all.

Feeling bike-curious? This guide can help you get started.