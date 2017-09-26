Golden Foodie Awards bring out samples of O.C.’s best

The sixth annual Golden Foodie Awards recognized top culinary stars at independent Orange County restaurants with a gala Sunday at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa.

Food Network personality Simon Majumdar served as master of ceremonies for the sold-out event. Culinary professionals, including “Top Chef” contestant Marcel Vigneron, master sommelier Michael Jordan, Wahoo’s Fish Taco co-owner Wing Lam and Food Network star Aarti Sequeira, walked the red carpet.

Other celebrity guests, top chefs and food industry icons presented awards in 18 categories of culinary excellence. Winners took home Golden Foodie statues made out of pewter and plated in 14-karat gold.

Prior to the event, Orange County food enthusiasts were invited to vote using the Golden Foodie website.

The winners were announced during the special event, which the Los Angeles Times, parent company of the Daily Pilot, sponsored.

Here are the winners of the 2017 Golden Foodie Awards:

Bartender of the Year: Jose Zepeda (Hopscotch Tavern, Fullerton)

Best Cocktails in Orange County: Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens (Corona del Mar)

Best Bar Program: The Ranch Restaurant (Anaheim)

Best Lunch Spot: Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store (Newport Beach)

Best Brunch: Old Vine Cafe (Costa Mesa)

Best New Restaurant: Mix Mix Kitchen Bar (Santa Ana)

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Manny Velasco, Sol Agave (San Juan Capistrano)

Favorite Food Influencer in Orange County: Neil Saavedra, The Fork Report

Best Wine Program: The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar, (Newport Beach, Tustin)

Best Beer Program: Taps Fish House and Brewery: (Irvine, Brea)

Outstanding Community Service: Bruno Serato, Anaheim White House

Restaurateur of the Year: Alicia Whitney, SeaSalt and SeaLegs (Huntington Beach)

Best Dessert Menu: Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen (Anaheim)

Best Entree: Cowboy Ribeye, The Ranch Restaurant (Anaheim)

Best Service: Selanne Steak Tavern (Laguna Beach)

Pastry Chef of the Year: Elyssa Fournier, Mixed Bakery (Corona del Mar)

Chef of the Year: Rich Mead, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens (Corona del Mar)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Chef Alan Greeley

