Segerstrom Center announces 2018-19 International Dance series

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its International Dance series lineup for the 2018-19 season, highlighting the world premiere of "Isadora," a production starring Natalia Osipova, one of today's reigning prima ballerinas and principal dancer of London's Royal Ballet.
Each production is either making its world, American, West Coast or Center premiere.
Here is the schedule:
"Isadora," Aug. 10-12
Mikhailovsky Ballet and Orchestra "Don Quixote," Nov. 9-11
American Ballet Theatre "The Nutcracker," Dec. 14-23, 20
American Ballet Theatre "Harlequinade," Jan. 17-20, 2019
Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg "Pygmalion," May 24-26, 2019
Mark Morris Dance Group "Pepperland," June 14-15, 2019
For more information, call (714) 556-2787 or visit scfta.org.
