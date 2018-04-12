DAILY PILOT

Segerstrom Center announces 2018-19 International Dance series

Apr 12, 2018 | 2:20 PM
Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present Mikhailovsky Ballet’s “Don Quixote” with Angelina Vorontsova and Ivan Vasiliev Nov. 9-11 during its 2018-19 International Dance series. (Photo by Jack Devant)

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its International Dance series lineup for the 2018-19 season, highlighting the world premiere of "Isadora," a production starring Natalia Osipova, one of today's reigning prima ballerinas and principal dancer of London's Royal Ballet.

Each production is either making its world, American, West Coast or Center premiere.

Here is the schedule:

"Isadora," Aug. 10-12

Mikhailovsky Ballet and Orchestra "Don Quixote," Nov. 9-11

American Ballet Theatre "The Nutcracker," Dec. 14-23, 20

American Ballet Theatre "Harlequinade," Jan. 17-20, 2019

Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg "Pygmalion," May 24-26, 2019

Mark Morris Dance Group "Pepperland," June 14-15, 2019

