None of them is older than 11, but the Finz are ready to rock the OC Fair on Friday

The lead guitarist took off his Wayfarer sunglasses, swung his instrument’s strap across his shoulder and grabbed a pick.

“1, 2, 3,” he said, looking at his four bandmates during a private rehearsal this week.

“Don’t stop believing, hold onto that feeling.”

The lyrics from the Journey song “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” have proved inspirational for the five young musicians.

The Finz — known to classmates at Andersen Elementary School in Newport Beach as the Andersen Rock Band — play classic rock at school and public concerts, with a set list ranging from Guns N’ Roses and the Ramones to White Stripes and the Beatles.

And now the band members, whose ages range from 8 to 11, have been selected to play Friday afternoon at The Hangar at the Orange County Fair.

“They’re all so passionate about their music and genuinely enjoy it, and it’s part of their success,” said their music advisor, Kirk Vickers, a professional musician for 30 years who hosts the Huntington Beach Blues Jam.

The Finz — singer-guitarist Jason Barber, bassist-singer Jackson Ecker, vocalist Hudson Fell, drummer Brandon Wink and keyboardist Iggy Morales — auditioned for the fair about a year ago.

They wear standard rocker gear — jeans, concert T-shirts, Jason’s studded leather jacket — but they cram in band practice among classes, homework and Junior Lifeguards.

Iggy, the youngest in the group, said his good-luck charm before performing is to not brush his shoulder-length hair.

Drew A. Kelley Finz bandmates Jason Barber, left, and Hudson Fell, both 11, rehearse in Newport Beach on Wednesday. Finz bandmates Jason Barber, left, and Hudson Fell, both 11, rehearse in Newport Beach on Wednesday. (Drew A. Kelley)

As the band’s chops improved, its gig schedule picked up.

The Finz were asked to play at block parties, on the flag deck at school and at school fundraisers and holiday parties.

Last August, they played with singer-songwriter Jessica Martindale, did paid gigs at shopping malls and performed at local restaurants such as Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store and Campus Jax.

A year ago, Jackson’s mom, Heidi Brandl, wondered how the kids could get a show at the O.C. Fair. After researching possible steps, the Finz got an audition for Imaginology, a festival oriented around building young people’s interest in math, science, technology, arts and community service.

Jason’s dad, James, booked the group for an afternoon show at the House of Blues in Anaheim. The general manager presented the group with an award for being the youngest band ever to play the venue.

After the Finz played those shows, they were invited to play at the fair.

“It’s a big deal and we’re really excited,” Jason said.

The band will return to the House of Blues for another concert July 30.

Drew A. Kelley Drummer Brandon Wink, 10, of the Finz looks over his set list during rehearsal in Newport Beach. The band will play Friday at The Hangar at the Orange County Fair. Drummer Brandon Wink, 10, of the Finz looks over his set list during rehearsal in Newport Beach. The band will play Friday at The Hangar at the Orange County Fair. (Drew A. Kelley)

The bandmates — who said they like listening to Van Halen, the Rolling Stones and AC/DC, among others — said they practice daily individually or with private instructors, and together once a week.

A member typically will hear a song he likes and Vickers — known to the band as “Mr. Kirk” — will teach them the music.

For Friday’s show, the Finz plan to play 12 songs, including “Ex’s and Oh’s,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Surfin’ Safari.”

“It’s fun,” Jackson said. “I want everyone to think, ‘These kids are really good.’ ”

IF YOU GO

What: The Finz

When: 1:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The Hangar, OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Information: (714) 708-1500 or ocfair.com/oc-fair

