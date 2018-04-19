Culinary competition to benefit impoverished people in Orange County

Bracken's Kitchen, a Huntington Beach-based organization combating food insecurity, will host a culinary competition, "The Hungry Games," to raise funds for healthy meals served to impoverished people in Orange County.
"The Hungry Games," a first in a series of events, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 3 at the Art Institute California — Orange County and bring together top local chefs for an evening of food and wine in a live kitchen setting.
Bracken's Kitchen founder and chef Bill Bracken will be joined by master baker Dean Kim and award-winning chefs Dee Nguyen of Break of Dawn, Amar Santana of Vaca and Broadway, Jason Montelibano of Chapter One, Rainer Schwarz of Hendrix and Driftwood, Rufus Bloomfield of Nobleman Magazine, Ray Garcia of Broken Spanish and BS Taqueria, and Chris Paul of the Public House.
Guests will judge small bites, appetizers and snacks, and the winner of the people's choice and "Hungry Games" champion will be announced over dessert.
Tickets are $75.
For more information, visit brackenskitchen.com.
