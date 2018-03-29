Science behind bubbles is on exhibit at Discovery Cube Orange County

The bubbles are back at Discovery Cube Orange County.
Bubblefest, the 22nd annual bubble extravaganza featuring interactive bubble exhibits and the return of Deni Yang and the Mega Bubblefest Laser Show, will run through April 8 at the Santa Ana-based children's science center and museum.
The family friendly event includes a bubble lab with science lessons on surface tension, elasticity and hexagonal bubbles, giant-sized water spheres allowing guests to "walk on water" and a Cube Jr. Playground with obstacle courses and mini-bubble making stations.
The Mega Bubblefest Laser Show runs four times a day with performances at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Admission is $10. Premier seating, which includes entry for the Mega Bubblefest Laser Show, is $15.
Discovery Cube Orange County is at 2500 N. Main Street, Santa Ana. For more information, call (714) 542-2823 or visit oc.discoverycube.org.
