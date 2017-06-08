Placentia pizzeria gets a small-business award from Sacramento

A Placentia pizza restaurant was recently honored by state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) with a Small Business of the Year Award.

Craftsman Wood Fired Pizza, owned by Joe Rasic, was noted for its community contributions, including its support for local schools and students.

The restaurant at 148 E. Yorba Linda Blvd. opened in November 2013. It has supported more than 80 local community groups since then, according to a news release.

Rasic’s wife, Jenner, is a teacher. The couple also has been recognized by the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified Council of PTAs.

Craftsman was one of 85 small businesses in California to receive the honor.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint