95-year-old Dana Point resident's latest book explores the joy, beauty and perspective found in aging

"In my nineties, my perspective of time has been transformed," she wrote. "It has become more valuable, precious, and serious. I don't take it for granted anymore. It's no longer just an empty space in my day. It's up to me how I choose to spend it and live in it. If I find myself getting upset over a triviality or some insignificant moment, I try to think of something beautiful. As easy as it is to waste time, it's just as easy to make it count."