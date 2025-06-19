Miami City Ballet brings ‘Swan Lake’ to Segerstrom

The origins of “Swan Lake” are difficult to trace, though most audiences accept the story has roots in Russian and German folktales and most ballet companies base their productions on the 1895 revival of it. From June 20 to 22, Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa presents a particularly captivating version of it performed by Miami City Ballet.

The ballet is choreographed by renowned dancemaker Alexei Ratmansky. He reconstructed this version of “Swan Lake” using historical notations and archival material that dates back to that 1895 revival performed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov at Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, creating an “historically informed” presentation of the iconic ballet.

Miami City Ballet premiered this staging of “Swan Lake” in 2022 under longtime artistic director Lourdes Lopez.

“Every major ballet company performs a version of ‘Swan Lake’ as it is truly considered the epitome of classical ballet,” Lopez said in a statement about the original run. “Add Ratmansky’s genius and being witness to the genuine love and dedication he put into restoring the ballet’s original intent, we are simply honored and extremely excited for our audiences to experience the greatest of all classical ballets.”

Ratmansky specializes in revising 19th- and early 20th-century ballet repertoire and Segerstrom Center has presented his versions of “The Sleeping Beauty,” “Whipped Cream” and “Giselle” on its stage.

Miami City Ballet’s Swan Lake comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts with music played live by the Pacific Symphony. (Alexander Iziliaev)

“Swan Lake” depicts themes of love, romance and betrayal while following the doomed love of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette, as they thwart the evil Baron Von Rothbart, who has placed a curse on young women, making them swans by day and human by night. Ratmansky’s version with the the Miami City Ballet premiered to much acclaim and executive director Juan José Escalante expressed his excitement about bringing the production to Costa Mesa in a statement.

“Miami City Ballet is honored to share Alexei Ratmansky’s magnificent ‘Swan Lake’ with audiences beyond Florida for the first time since its creation in 2022,” said Escalante. “This production has been a labor of love and performing it at the Segerstrom Center is a thrilling milestone for the company.”

Founded in 1985 by Miami philanthropist Toby Lerner Ansin and headquartered in Miami Beach, Miami City Ballet is one of the country’s most renowned dance companies, recognized for its artists’ athleticism and vibrancy. The five performances this weekend will also feature support from Orange County’s own Pacific Symphony, performing the music of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Lopez, who established herself as a cultural figure at the New York City Ballet, ends her 13-year tenure at Miami City Ballet at the end of the current season, making this limited performance even more essential.

“Over the past 13 seasons with the company, I have watched our dancers grow artistically and technically and it is a thrill to see them take on this challenging ballet,” said Lopez.

Miami City Ballet’s “Swan Lake” runs at Segerstrom Center for the Arts at 600 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa June 20 to June 22. Tickets, which start at $55.37, are available at scfta.org.