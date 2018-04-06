Galas and 350 screenings will highlight 19th Newport Beach Film Festival

Red carpet galas, movie stars, world cinema will be in the mix as the 19th annual Newport Beach Film Festival opens April 26, spotlighting more than 350 films from 50 countries.
The lineup, which runs through May 3, will feature "American Animals" as the opening-night film. It tells the true story of four friends who try to pull off one of the most audacious art heists in U.S. history. The movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Edwards Big Newport 6 theater, 300 Newport Center Drive.
A gala reception will follow at Fashion Island, featuring samples from 30 Orange County restaurants, a bar by Tito's Vodka, a performance from dance company Academy of Villains and live music by Side Deal, a band with Newport Beach roots.
Opening-night gala tickets are $175.
The festival will include several films with Orange County connections, including:
- “Kiss the Joy: The Story of Joan Lind Van Blom,” a documentary about the late athlete who made her way to the 1976 Olympics as one of the first female competitive rowers in U.S. history
- “The Need to Grow,” which follows Eric Cutter, director of Irvine-based Alegria Fresh, a zero-waste, solar-powered urban microfarm
- “Annabelle Crane,” a short thriller by Chapman University filmmaker Wyatt Lake
- “TransAngels,” a short film featuring Hans Rey, a Laguna Beach resident and mountain biker
- “Albert Frey,” a documentary that includes Alan Hess, an Irvine resident and architectural historian.
"Culinary Film Series," a new program in this year's festival, will highlight eight films featuring premier chefs in places including Toyko, Cuba and Burgundy, France.
The eight-day festival, which organizers expect will draw more than 55,000 guests, also will present nightly events, galas and seminars featuring conversations with filmmakers.
After opening night, movies will play at the Regency Lido Theater and the Lot, known as Island Cinemas in Newport Beach, and the Starlight Triangle 8 Cinemas in Costa Mesa, among other venues.
For the full schedule and to buy tickets for screenings, galas and special events, visit newportbeachfilmfest.com.
