Philharmonic's Design House showcases beachfront living

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County is presenting its 25th Philharmonic House showcasing innovative and stylish trends.
This year's home is a 7,097-square-foot property in Dana Point's Ritz Cove.
Participants are 14 interior Southern California designers, including Frank Pitman, Wendy Ann Miller, Deirdre Eagles and John Henry Kaufman, who have been featured in several of the society's House of Design tours. Each designer created styles for the bedrooms, closets, office, living rooms, den and other spaces.
The show will include a wine bar and a boutique featuring clothing, jewelry and home accessories.
The designer showcase will run through June 3. Guests may visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for "Meet the Designers," and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Guests may park for free at Strand Vista Park, 34111 Selva Road, Dana Point, and take a shuttle to the home.
General admission is $40, and unlimited entry is $50. Proceeds support the society's youth music education programs, which reach nearly 160,000 Orange County students. Professional musicians and trained docents provide more than 1,500 presentations at no charge to all public and private schools in the county.
More information: philharmonicsociety.org.
