Rossmoor Woman’s Club to showcase five gardens, open-air market on Sunday

May 17, 2018 | 8:15 AM
Rossmoor Woman's Club will host its 15th annual spring garden tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will showcase five home gardens and a pop-up market selling succulents such as this planter. (Courtesy of Rossmoor Woman's Club)

The 15th annual Rossmoor Woman's Club's spring garden tour will showcase five home gardens and a pop-up market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The self-guided tour, sponsored by the 60-year-old group of members from north Orange County, as well as parts of Los Angeles County, will host a Friendship Garden at the market, selling succulents and air plants ranging from $5 to $50. The event will also feature food trucks and a variety of vendors.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday at the open-air market at Rush Park, 3021 Blume Drive, Rossmoor.

Proceeds support the group's charitable work with organizations throughout north Orange County and Long Beach along with student scholarships.

For more information, visit rossmoorwomansclub.com.

kathleen.luppi@latimes.com

Twitter: @KathleenLuppi

