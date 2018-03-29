South Coast Repertory unveils its 2018-19 season

Romance. Revenge. Mystery. Comedy.
They're all theatrical elements in South Coast Repertory's 2018-19 season, which will feature the return of a few of the Costa Mesa theater's favorite artists, including David Henry Hwang, Karen Zacarías, Stephen Sondheim and Culture Clash.
The series features two world premieres in the Pacific Playwrights Festival — to be announced at a later date — and three plays for Theatre for Young Audiences.
Subscriptions are on sale, and single tickets become available in June.
Here's a look at the plays and the people in the 55th season:
"Sense and Sensibility," Sept. 1 to 29: The Jane Austen romantic classic tells the tale of the Dashwood sisters. When their father dies, and their half-brother skimps on their inheritance, they're forced to leave the family estate and live in a cold cottage. A handsome stranger arrives.
"Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," Sept. 30 to Oct. 21: A Tony Award-winning comedy by Christopher Durang that tells the story of Vanya and Sonia, who share a country house where they fret endlessly about their hapless lives. When movie-star sister Masha arrives with her younger boyfriend, rivalries are rekindled, and resentments rage.
"Native Gardens," Oct. 13 to Nov. 10: Playwright Karen Zacarías' comedy of good intentions and bad manners follows Pablo and Tania, who clash with next-door neighbors Virginia and Frank over a property line.
"Nate the Great," Nov. 2 to 18: The new musical for young audiences follows the world's greatest kid detective, who not only solves mysteries but loves to eat pancakes.
Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," Nov. 24 to Dec. 24: A South Coast Repertory holiday favorite returns to Segerstrom Stage with beloved characters Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come, and actor Hal Landon Jr. as Ebenezer Scrooge for the 39th consecutive year.
"Culture Clash," Dec. 30 to Jan 20, 2019: Richard Montoya, Ric Salinas and Herbert Siguenza bring back their style of irreverent social satire.
"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Jan. 19 to Feb. 16, 2019: The Stephen Sondheim Broadway musical set in 19th century London follows Sweeney Todd, who plots revenge on a judge who wronged him and his family.
"Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience," Feb. 1 to 17, 2019: Wilbur, a mole who prefers to wear clothes, is different from all other naked mole rats. The play for young audiences spotlights rock tunes and shares a message of remaining true to oneself.
"Photograph 51," March 3 to 24, 2019: The true story of Rosalind Franklin shines light on the British science pioneer in the early 1950s, whose groundbreaking role in the discovery of DNA's double helix is still often overlooked.
"M. Butterfly," May 11 to June 8, 2019: The drama that garnered Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and was inspired by true events sets the stage for a married French diplomat, a mysterious Chinese opera diva and a passionate 20-year affair.
"The Velveteen Rabbit," May 24 to June 9, 2019: Margery Williams' children's classic of a stuffed rabbit longing to be real shares the power of love and a little bit of magic for young theater audiences.
South Coast Repertory is at 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. For more information, call (714) 708-5555 or visit scr.org.
