Dana Point Tall Ships Festival returns to the harbor Sept. 8-10

Pirate adventures, mermaid encounters and historic vessels will celebrate California’s maritime history during Ocean Institute’s Tall Ships Festival in Dana Point Harbor.

The Sept. 8 to 10 festival will feature mock cannon battles, educational activities, live music and food.

The Parade of Sails will kick off the event on the afternoon of Sept. 8. Guests can sit aboard a historic tall ship and, if they like, work with the crew hailing up sail.

The evening will continue with Sails ’n Ales, a craft-beer garden with local food trucks, live music and an opportunity to watch six tall ships over 130 feet sail from the coast during sunset.

“Breakfast with a Mermaid” will run Sept. 9 and 10 and feature brunch, storytime and crafts while performers dressed as mermaids swim in a tank.

The festival, now in its 33rd year, may also be experienced by riding on a historical tall ship during Cannon Battle Sails, where guests ages 4 and older may participate in a mock cannon battle with blasting cannons, rigging and bustling decks, also on Sept. 9 and 10.

Ocean Institute’s Captain Jim “Skip” Wehan, of the Spirit of Dana Point and the Pilgrim, has involved himself in community outreach and developed the Dana Point Sea Scout Mariners 936 program over the past 40 years.

As captain at the Ocean Institute, Wehan has provided children the excitement of setting sail at sea aboard a tall ship and has participated in the Tall Ships Festival since its inception.

“The festival is just a wonderful time to tour the vessels and tall ships that are on the Southern California coast,” Wehan said. “There are vessels coming in from Los Angeles and San Diego, and they represent all different kinds of ships from all ages of sail.”

The event expects to draw more than 10,000 attendees, said Alexandra Latona, director of public programs at Ocean Institute.

“It’s an appreciation for the history Dana Point has for the sea and it teaches people how to be good near the sea,” said Dan Goldbacher, director of maritime at Ocean Institute.

