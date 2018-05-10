Magic Johnson stresses giving back at Women’s Philanthropy Fund breakfast

Orange County United Way hosted its 15th annual Women's Philanthropy Fund breakfast Tuesday morning with keynote speaker Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
The event at Hotel Irvine raised more than $600,000 to support initiatives targeting education, health, housing and income challenges women and children face in Orange County.
More than 920 community leaders attended the sold-out event.
Johnson, 58, delivered a presentation on the importance of giving back to the community, investing in children and giving them the opportunity to succeed in school and in life beyond the classroom.
The Hall of Fame basketball star has been an advocate for HIV/AIDS prevention and is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, broadcaster and motivational speaker.
Johnson is currently president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was an All Star point guard as a player, and owns a small stake in the Dodgers.
"The Woman's Philanthropy Fund breakfast is a rare event that truly makes a sustained difference in the lives of thousands of families," Johnson said in a statement. "Orange County United Way's mission to fight for those who can't fight for themselves aligns perfectly with my personal philanthropic mission to provide for underserved communities."
Over the past 15 years, the Women's Philanthropy Fund has raised more than $35 million to support various women's and children's programs in Orange County. The funds at the breakfast allow United Way to implement programs for underserved populations.
