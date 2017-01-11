Police make arrests in Craigslist threats against Laguna Beach City Council

A father and son allegedly connected with an online threat made against the Laguna Beach City Council have been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Laguna Beach City Hall employees alerted detectives Jan. 4 about a suspicious Craigslist post titled "Going to Laguna Beach city council with My Gillie suit."

The missive showed five photos of a man dressed in camouflage with an automatic rifle hiding in the brush, said Laguna Beach police Sgt. Tim Kleiser.

"I am warning the city council that I am going to show up with my gillie suit, to remove these tyrants from office, in 2017," the post stated, according to police. "Call the police and the city, council and tell them I am coming to end this corruption, from the Laguna Beach City Council, once and for all. Hahahahahaha, you are going down now."

Kleiser said detectives immediately launched an investigation and identified Michael James Ross, 33, of Laguna Beach as the suspect.

Detectives and the Orange County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant early Jan. 5 on Ross' home in the 21500 block of Tree Top Lane. Inside, investigators found six rifles, a semi-automatic handgun and more than 100 boxes of ammunition, Kleiser said.

Michael Ross was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and threats to public officials.

His father, Robert Mason Ross, 75, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, Kleiser said. Robert Ross, a frequent City Council critic, also lives at the Tree Top Lane residence.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office assisted with obtaining restraining orders against Robert Ross and Michael Ross. Both men are prohibited from contacting or being in the vicinity of all five City Council members and the city manager, Kleiser said.

Robert Ross remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail, authorities said. Michael Ross was released without posting bail.

Councilman Kelly Boyd said City Manager John Pietig notified him of the threat last week.

“I was concerned for my safety, my wife’s safety, all other council members and John [Pietig],” Boyd said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Boyd said he has not encountered a threat of this degree in 15 years on the council.

Robert Ross frequently speaks on a variety of topics at council meetings.

In August he complained about a neighborhood trolley route through the Top of the World area that does not include a stop at the corner of Alta Laguna Boulevard and Chateau Way, as was the case with Laguna’s mainline bus system.

“It’s put a tremendous hardship on a lot of people,” Robert Ross said at the Aug. 30 council meeting. “They are not happy about it.”

At that meeting Robert Ross called for eliminating Laguna’s city manager and city attorney positions.

