Huntington Beach mayor again makes disparaging remark on hot microphone

Huntington Beach Mayor Burns listens to public comments during a City Council meeting earlier this year. Burns on Tuesday muttered an obscene epithet about a member of the public that was caught on his hot mic.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns made a disparaging remark on a hot microphone Tuesday night, at the same meeting where the City Council said it would not repeat public comment restrictions that the American Civil Liberties Union alleged violated the Brown Act and speakers’ 1st Amendment rights.

Burns’ remark was made after Wendy Rincon and her daughter Sydney made public comments.

After groaning and calling for the next speaker following Sydney Rincon, the microphone picked up Burns muttering what sounded like “Another f—ing cow” under his breath, although the last word could have been “coward.”

Burns did not respond to Daily Pilot requests for comment.

About a year ago, he called then-minority council members Natalie Moser, Dan Kalmick and Rhonda Bolton “pieces of s**t” after they walked off the dais in protest of an item that Burns had brought forward seeking to affirm the council’s commitment to the U.S. Constitution, specifically the 1st and 2nd Amendments.

Burns’ comment Tuesday was not immediately heard by meeting attendees in the theater at the Central Library where the meeting was taking place, but it could be heard by people who were watching the livestream of the meeting online.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns speaks at the annual Mayor’s Breakfast at the Senior Center in Central Park in March. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“You can hear it on the city’s recording,” said Wendy Rincon, who was standing behind her daughter during her comments. “He can’t run from it ... Whether he’s saying it about my daughter or the lady who spoke after her, it’s kind of subjective. No matter what, he shouldn’t be saying it, period. But considering that my cease and desist letter was on the agenda, I don’t think it’s a stretch to assume he was talking about my daughter and me by default.”

The cease-and-desist letter referenced came from Jonathan Markovitz, a free expression and access to government staff attorney for the ACLU, on behalf of Rincon. It claimed that Burns violated the Brown Act, the U.S. Constitution and the state Constitution with his actions during the council’s May 6 meeting.

In the letter, Markovitz argued that the mayor should not be warning members of the public that they can’t make crude gestures or use foul language when providing public comment. Additionally, he should not stop public speakers from addressing individual council members by name.

Burns did both at the May 6 meeting, prompting clarification from Huntington Beach City Atty. Mike Vigliotta.

“[Speakers] should just address the council, but to the extent they need to mention names, they can,” Vigliotta told Burns.

Huntington Beach’s code of ethics, adopted in 2016, states that all city elected or appointed officials should treat their fellow city officials, staff, commission members and the public “with patience, courtesy, civility and respect, even when we disagree on what is best for the community and its citizens.”

Sydney Rincon, 22, said she has also spoken at council meetings before. Her comments included noting that the 1st Amendment and 2nd Amendment give rights, including freedom of speech and freedom of press. She also commented on Burns wearing an American flag shirt to the meeting, stating that it violated the United States code regarding respect for the flag.

“It does not surprise me that he would respond so maliciously,” said Sydney Rincon, a recent graduate of San Francisco State with bachelor’s degrees in cinema and political science, in an interview on Wednesday. “I think what’s important to recognize is that nowhere within my speech that I gave on Tuesday night did I address a personal opinion or a grievance of the council. I merely acknowledged the Constitution and our standing flag code. Even in that commentary, he spoke maliciously of me as a constituent and as a voter in this city.”

Huntington Beach resident Wendy Rincon, left, makes public comments during a City Council meeting in June 2024. (Eric Licas)

The council voted unanimously 6-0-1, with Councilman Andrew Gruel absent, that while it was not admitting that Brown Act violations occurred, it would cease, desist from and not repeat the challenged past action. There was no discussion of the agenda item.

Burns, Mayor Pro Tem Casey McKeon, Gracey Van Der Mark and now-state Senator Tony Strickland were voted into office in 2022. After Butch Twining, Don Kennedy and Chad Williams were elected last fall, they formed a self-proclaimed all-MAGA council. Wendy Rincon has long been critical of them.

She gave the council the middle finger during her public comments at the March 4 meeting and said “F— you,” critical of Burns limiting the time for public speakers to a single minute.

“After two years of being called a groomer, a pedophile, an indoctrinator, I had reached my limit,” she said following Tuesday night’s meeting. “You know how contentious the library [debate] has been ... and I lost my temper. I stand by it. It’s not something that I would normally do, but I think that they kept ratcheting up the hate and the anger. It’s like, what do they expect?”

She said Wednesday she was considering filing a lawsuit against the city, and had sent an email to Markowitz seeking feedback.

“In this day and age, men just don’t get to say that sort of thing,” she said of Burns’ remark. “I don’t think that Pat has received that memo yet.”