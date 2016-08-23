Blind bulldog rescued after 3 days in a Costa Mesa well

A 14-year-old blind bulldog is in good condition after he was rescued Saturday in Costa Mesa, three days after falling to the bottom of a well in his owner's backyard, authorities said.

Angus, an English bulldog, was rescued just before 2 p.m. on Elden Avenue.

Capt. Chris Coates, public information officer for Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue, said the department received a call about a trapped dog just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

"He was about 10 feet in the ground," Coates said. "Our units realized we didn't have the correct tools to dig him out on the scene, so we called Urban Search & Rescue," a heavy rescue vehicle housed at a Costa Mesa fire station.

It took an hour to get Angus from the bottom of the well and into the arms of his owner, Robyn Hubbard.

Coates said Hubbard and a neighbor were searching Hubbard's backyard after she discovered Wednesday that Angus was missing.

Hubbard told KCBS-TV/2 that her neighbor found a hole in the ground that Hubbard didn't know was there.

"She started crawling around, and all of a sudden she's like, 'Did you know about this hole?' And I said, 'What hole? What are you talking about?'" Hubbard said.

Angus suffers from seizures and had about seven during the week before he went missing, Coates said. It was uncertain whether Angus had any seizures while he was in the hole, Coates said.

"I think everyone was concerned that he'd have injuries," Coates said. "A 10-foot fall is enough to hurt anyone. But fortunately, he was just thirsty and hungry, according to the vet."