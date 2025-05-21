Project Kinship expands to larger space in Santa Ana

A mural depicting sisterhood during the grand opening ceremony of the Project Kinship facility in Santa Ana on Monday.

When April Acuna looks at the people who come into Project Kinship, she can’t help but see herself.

The Orange County sister agency to L.A.-based Homeboy Industries, Project Kinship is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing services and training to those whose lives have been impacted by incarceration, gangs and violence.

“I come from this kind of background. I would say that I would have been a perfect candidate,” said Acuna, who started at Homeboy Industries as a trainee in the 18-month program. “I was a drug addict, I was a Mom who lost custody of her children and I felt like there was no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Project Kinship opened its the doors on May 20 at a new Santa Ana facility, where Acuna works as a peer navigator for tier one case management, assisting those who need basic, non-medical services.

“Say if they’re looking for an ID voucher so they can get a job, or if they need to get a replacement social security card or birth certificate so they can apply for a job, we can help them,” Acuna said.

At tier one, people also have access to employment and education specialists, help with resumes and more.

“We are here to recommend and encourage,” said Acuna.

Chief executive Steven Kim thanks supporters during grand opening ceremony of the Project Kinship facility in Santa Ana on Monday. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

Project Kinship was founded by Steve Kim, who began his own path to recovery in 1999. After battling drug addiction and incarceration, Kim found himself facing a new battle when met with numerous barriers to re-entry back into society. Kim worked hard to obtain his Criminology, Law & Society degree from the University of California, Irvine and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Southern California. When Father Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries came to speak to one of his classes, Kim felt compelled to use his experience and knowledge to follow in Boyle’s footsteps by serving his community.

“We know that we can’t incarcerate our way out of trauma, pain and violence,” said Kim.”We have found a way to heal the cycle of that through community and partnerships and Orange County is leading the way.”

Kim started Project Kinship in Orange County, which is part of the Global Homeboy Network. The new building at 1833 E. 17th Street is 17,503 square feet, dwarfing the former headquarters; a 8,000-square-foot warehouse on Broadway. In the new space, the organization plans to continue the work of its five core programs; youth programming, adult reentry success services, education and employment pathways, group and recovery services and safety net assistance, as well introduce other new services.

The space is home to the new Kinship Youth Center, a drop-in after-school center that provides youth programming four days a week and bi-weekly social recreation events for at-risk youth. Additionally, Project Kinship offers laser tattoo removal in the new facility. Later this year the organization will launch Kinship Grinds Coffee, a mobile coffee cart that will provide job training and employment to participants while also generating revenue for the nonprofit.

Tatoo removal is just one of the services offered at the Project Kinship facility in Santa Ana. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

Local politicians and community leaders turned out for the grand opening, which included food, music and remarks from OC Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento, OC Health Care Agency director Dr. Veronica Kelley and Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua.

“It takes a collective effort, but we know we can heal the cycle together,” said Kim.

Attendees also included others like Acuna who learned about Project Kinship through Homeboy Industries. Emily Chapa has been with Homeboy Industries for 14 years and currently works as a work readiness trainer with the Los Angeles organization. Chapa posed for a picture outside the new facility with Kim, who she sees as an inspiration.

“Getting out of prison and being in rehab, I got introduced to Homeboy Industries and I went through the process of getting in and I have been there ever since,” said Chapa. “My whole life is giving back exactly what has been given to me like what Steve speaks about.”

For her part, Acuna is looking forward to serving the Orange County community and believes people can be transformed with the right support and help. Mostly, it’s because she’s done it herself. And she got her life and daughter — who was at the event — back.

Emily Chapa and April Acuna, from left, at the new Project Kinship facility in Santa Ana. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

“By the grace of God, I am able to have my oldest, my first born here with me to experience my new life,” said Acuna. “Helping people that I know are like myself, that is really where my true calling is.”

Project Kinship is located at 1833 E. 17th St. in Santa Ana and open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about services, resources and donation opportunities visit projectkinship.com.