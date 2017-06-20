Costa Mesa robbery suspect arrested in park near police station

Costa Mesa police didn’t have to go far from their station to arrest a suspect in a robbery Monday afternoon.

Authorities received a call at 5:09 p.m. about a possible robbery at the Arco gas station at 2490 Fairview Road, near the Police Department headquarters at City Hall, said police Sgt. Doug Johnson.

A man reportedly simulated having a weapon and demanded money from the cashier.

He then fled east toward the police station, authorities said.

A suspect, Richard Pemplin, 67, of Costa Mesa, was arrested at Civic Center Park, between the Arco and City Hall, Johnson said.

No injuries were reported.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint