Around Town: Wine and food fest returns to Newport Beach

The fourth annual Newport Beach Wine & Food festival will offer dinners by celebrity and local chefs and tastes from 40 restaurants and more than 250 varieties of wine, spirits and craft brews when it arrives Friday through Sunday at the Civic Center.

Also on the menu are VIP events, jazz music, chef cooking demonstrations, master sommelier tasting panels and interactive mixology courses.

The Civic Center is at 100 Civic Center Drive.

For scheduling, prices and tickets, visit newportwineandfood.com/tickets.

Laguna restaurant holding fundraiser Wednesday for Mexico quake victims

Tortilla Republic in Laguna Beach will hold a fundraiser for Mexico City earthquake victims on Wednesday.

The restaurant at 480 S. Coast Hwy. will contribute 20% of proceeds that day to UNICEF’s efforts to provide food, water, shelter, protection and healthcare for those affected by the recent quakes.

For more information, call (949) 393-4888.

‘Hops & Vines’ charity event set at Center Club

“Hops & Vines,” featuring food by chef Lewis Butler, craft beers and more than 20 fine wines, will help raise money Thursday for charities Augie’s Quest, the Employee Partner Care Foundation and Working Wardrobes.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Center Club, 650 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.

Admission is $95 per person in advance and $115 the day of the event. For more information, visit hopsandvines.org.

Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival starts Thursday

Fans of needle art can find plenty of supplies, patterns and techniques at the third annual Orange County Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival from Thursday through Saturday at The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $10. Tickets are good for all three days and include free classes, workshops and demonstrations. There also will be daily prize drawings.

Parking is $8 at the Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive.

For more information and a coupon for free admission, visit quiltcraftsew.com.

Fundraiser will benefit Costa Mesa-based animal rescue

Three Pack Funds, a nonprofit that raises money and awareness for animal rescue efforts, will hold an “Unleash the Love” fundraiser for A Home 4 Ever Rescue, a nonprofit based in Costa Mesa, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Five Crowns restaurant in Corona del Mar.

Guests will get a 10% discount on food and beverages along with a complimentary glass of Champagne at check-in, light hors d’oeuvres, live music, a silent auction, a no-host bar, free soft drinks and a gift bag.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

Five Crowns is 3801 E. Coast Hwy. For tickets and more information, visit 3packfunds.org.

File Photo Guests take a look at a 1949 Dodge Power Wagon woody, which was made into a small firetruck, at the 2014 Laguna Beach Classic Car Show. The 14th annual show will be held Sunday. Guests take a look at a 1949 Dodge Power Wagon woody, which was made into a small firetruck, at the 2014 Laguna Beach Classic Car Show. The 14th annual show will be held Sunday. (File Photo)

Classic cars will roll into Laguna this weekend

The Laguna Beach Rotary Club will hold its 14th annual Laguna Beach Classic Car Show on Sunday.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot across Laguna Canyon Road from the Festival of the Arts grounds.

Guests can browse 200 cars, sample fare from food trucks and bid on silent auction items. Car categories include antiques through 1931, American and European convertibles, muscle cars and hot rods.

Admission is $10. Proceeds will benefit local charities.

For more information, visit lagunabeachcarshow.com.

Sandcastle contest returns to Corona del Mar on Sunday

The 56th annual Corona del Mar Sandcastle Contest invites sand artists and spectators to Corona del Mar State Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. This year’s theme is “Pirates of the Pacific.”

Registration is $30 for families or civic groups, $40 for businesses and $60 for “masters.” For the full schedule or to sign up to build, visit newportbeach.com/events/56th-annual-sandcastle-contest.

Spectators can check out the creations for free.

The event is presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Laguna Beach’s Brent Martini earns award from SchoolPower

SchoolPower presented its top honor, the Hall of Fame Award, to Laguna Beach Unified School District parent Brent Martini.

SchoolPower is a nonprofit that raises money for Laguna Beach Unified’s four public schools.

Martini, a SchoolPower Endowment board member, and his family have given $300,000 to district schools. In recent years, his contributions have focused on technological improvements.

“This has been the most satisfying thing I’ve done in my life,” Martini said in a news release. “To see our kids prosper, to see our schools prosper … it’s a good thing.”