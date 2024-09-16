Huntington Beach police search for homicide suspect after victim dies from injuries

HBPD is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday near Olive Avenue and Main Street. Proprietors of Longboard Restaurant & Bar posted on social media the incident took place in front of their business, at 217 Main St.

Patrol officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. and discovered the individual, whose identity is not being released to the public due to an ongoing investigation, according to an HBPD release issued Sunday. Firefighters provided medical aid and transported the man to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from HBPD’s Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation, and evidence located at the scene indicates the homicide was an isolated incident and does not constitute an ongoing threat to the public, the release stated.

Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla declined to give any further information on the victim, his injuries or the search for suspects but did indicate that police closed down the entire 200 block of Main Street for a period of about six hours to process the scene.

Storefronts in the vicinity were allowed to open for business on Sunday. One proprietor — Longboard Restaurant & Bar, located at 217 Main St. — posted on social media that the incident took place in front of the restaurant.

“A tragic event took place in front of our building early Sunday morning. Investigators had part of our street closed until mid-afternoon,” one post on Instagram reads.

“We appreciate the outpouring of concern through texts, calls and messages that we received from our HB family. Thank you to all that raced to The Longboard once we were open yesterday afternoon to show your support! We LOVE our community!”

Anyone who may have information related to Sunday’s incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. Anonymous tips may be made by calling OC Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.