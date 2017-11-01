Around Town: Breakfast and concert will celebrate Oasis Senior Center's 40th anniversary

The Oasis Senior Center in Corona del Mar will celebrate its 40th anniversary with two events Saturday.

A pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Evelyn Hart Event Center will feature “throwback” prices of $1 per person for pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee.

Tickets are available at the door or by calling (949) 718-1800.

Later Saturday, a 1970s-themed concert from 2 to 5 p.m. will offer dancing, food, and wine and beer for sale.

Tickets are $15 at the administration office or (949) 644-3244.

The Oasis Senior Center is at 801 Narcissus Ave.

Sports Swap set for Saturday at Thurston in Laguna

Thurston Middle School’s PTA will hold the annual Sports Swap on Saturday on the Laguna Beach campus.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers opportunities to donate, consign and buy new and used sports equipment at reduced prices.

Items on sale will include skimboards, snowboards, surfboards, wetsuits, paddleboards, skateboards, bikes and golf clubs. Local retailers also will bring gently used demos, rentals and new merchandise.

A clearance sale will run from 1 to 3 p.m. with all items discounted to 50% of original prices. All proceeds from sales of clearance items will go to Thurston’s PTA.

Items for the event can be delivered to Thurston at 2100 Park Ave. from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit ThurstonPTA.org and click on the “Sports Swap” tab.

Presentation in Laguna to focus on women’s suffrage

Kimberly Salter, executive vice president of the National Women’s History Project, will describe efforts and legacies of suffragists during “Celebrating Women Suffrage 1920-2020” on Nov. 12 in Laguna Beach.

The American Assn. of University Women of Laguna Beach will present the event, which will include information about Vision 2020, a nationwide collaboration of women’s groups, corporations, universities and nonprofits to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

One of the goals of Vision 2020 is to make Aug. 26, currently Women’s Equality Day, a national holiday.

The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will run from 3 to 5 p.m. in Studio 1 at the Laguna College of Art and Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Madeleine Peterson at (949) 376-8494 or visit aauw-lagunabeach.org.