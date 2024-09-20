Emergency declaration reissued for Airport fire by Orange County health officer

Fire crews keep a watchful eye on the Airport fire in the community of Rancho Santa Margarita on Sept. 10. On Friday of this week the blaze was 51% contained and Orange County’s Health Officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong reissued an emergency declaration to keep state funding coming to battle it.

Orange County’s Health Officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong reissued an emergency declaration late this week for the Airport fire as crews continued to make progress in the battle against the flames. The emergency declaration will help keep state funding available to help with the costs of battling the blaze, which has blackened 23,519 acres and was 51% contained Friday.

“We’re doing everything we can while it’s cooler to construct those fire lines, improving them and making sure they’re tested by the wind,” Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said.

The fire authority “flew in some hot shot” firefighters recently to camp out in inaccessible terrain to stay on the blaze, Concialdi said.

Advertisement

“They’re camping out there so it doesn’t take hours commuting back and forth because it’s inaccessible terrain,” Concialdi said.

Authorities are imploring drone operators to avoid the area, Concialdi said. Drones force aircraft to land to avoid an in-flight collision, Concialdi said.

On Monday, Edison officials will be using a helicopter to remove damaged power poles and lines and replace them, so that will force intermittent shutdowns of traffic on Ortega Highway, Concialdi said.

If anyone sees a downed power line they are advised to treat it as if it were live because generators and the sun can re-energize a downed line, Concialdi said.

Orange County officials earlier this week launched a website to help residents and have opened a center at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, where people affected by the Airport fire can get assistance and information on available resources.

The service center at 28000 Marguerite Parkway is on the second-floor lounge of the college and will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The website is at ocgov.com/recovery.

Firefighters were continuing to make progress battling the massive Airport fire in Orange and Riverside counties, holding the spread and growth of the blaze that started more than a week ago.

The fire has destroyed 160 structures and damaged 34 others.

Legal claims are beginning to trickle in to the county regarding the cause that sparked the blaze. Authorities have said it started when an Orange County Public Works crew was removing boulders.

Mikhail Trubchik, 40, said his San Juan Capistrano home was destroyed in the fire and has filed a claim for $2.3 million. He said the blaze destroyed his house, guest house and a five-car garage.

Fred and Diane Neubauer of Trabuco Canyon filed a claim for $1,043.75 for hotel expenses when they were evacuated from the area.

Two law firms have also sent letters to the county of a potential claim that requests a preservation of evidence.

Cooler temperatures helped firefighters make progress on battling the blaze Tuesday and Wednesday. Helicopter water drops on Santiago Park helped extinguish flames there. Crews were working to bolster the perimeter because they expect warmer temperatures and dryer weather in the coming days.

Firefighters are finding the fire line between Modjeska and Santiago Peaks pesky because of its steep, winding terrain, officials said.

The reopening of Ortega Highway has led to a great deal more traffic, so firefighters asked drivers to be careful of firefighting crews in the area.

Officials said crews were having “notable success in increasing containment” in areas such as Lake Elsinore, Decker Canyon Road and Lakeland Village.

Most evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in Orange County, with a larger number still in effect in Riverside County.

Officials said 15 people were injured, with all but two being firefighters who suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze, many of them heat-related. On Thursday night, more injuries related to the battle were incurred when six firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority’s Santiago crew were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed on State Route 241 while returning from fighting the Airport fire, officials said.

The Airport fire began at about 1 p.m. Sept. 9 near Trabuco Canyon Road in the area of the remote-controlled airplane airport, OCFA Capt. Sean Doran said. Fire officials estimate that the fire will be fully contained by lines of cleared vegetation by Sept. 24.

Some 1,988 personnel were involved in the firefight, including 73 crews, 80 engines, 25 dozers, 34 water tenders and 17 helicopters.

The Airport fire is one of three large wildfires burning in Southern California. By Friday, the Line fire had burned 39,232 acres in San Bernardino County and was 52% contained, while the Bridge fire in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties had burned 54,795 acres and was at 53% containment.