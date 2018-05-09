Around Town: Circle 1000 event raises $1 million to benefit Hoag Family Cancer Institute

The 31st annual Circle 1000 Founders' Celebration Brunch raised more than $1 million to benefit the Hoag Family Cancer Institute.
More than 300 Circle 1000 donors, physicians, staff and volunteers gathered April 25 at the Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach to support the institute, the highest-volume provider of cancer care in Orange County.
Circle 1000, founded in Newport Beach, has raised more than $19 million for Hoag in the past 31 years.
Taste of Pacific City offers food tours Thursday
Taste of Pacific City will offer samples from restaurants and other food purveyors at the Huntington Beach commercial center Thursday evening.
Three tasting tours are available — the Lot 579 food hall or the main plaza, both from 7 to 9 p.m. at a cost of $40 in advance and $50 the day of the event, and an all-inclusive VIP hour from 6 to 7 p.m. for $75 in advance and $95 the day of the event.
For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/2jMcWd4.
Spring Bark Bash coming to Costa Mesa
Paws will go on parade Saturday during the Spring Bark Bash at Costa Mesa's dog park.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature pet adoption opportunities, local vendors, an agility course and a canine costume contest.
The Costa Mesa Bark Park is at 890 Arlington Drive. For more information, visit costamesaca.gov/barkpark.
Laguna Playhouse gala to celebrate 50th anniversary of Moulton Theatre
The Laguna Playhouse will hold its annual gala at 6 p.m. Saturday with cocktails, dining and live and silent auctions at the Fashion Island Hotel, 690 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach.
Davis Gaines, known for his role in "The Phantom of the Opera," will be a featured performer at the event, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the playhouse's Moulton Theatre.
The Playhouse Youth Theatre Conservatory also will perform.
For more information, visit lagunaplayhousegala.com.
Kids’ books festival Saturday in Newport
The fifth annual Bunnies & Books festival for kids is hopping back to the Newport Beach Central Library on Saturday.
The free event, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., features a story time, arts and crafts and a "Storywalk" in the nearby sculpture garden at Civic Center Park.
The library is at 1000 Avocado Ave.
Costa Mesa Police Department tapped for Golden Hub of Innovation award
The Costa Mesa Police Department was awarded the Golden Hub of Innovation award Friday by the Assn. of California Cities — Orange County for its efforts in community policing and foot and bike patrols.
The department was nominated for the award for its "innovative and long-term public safety strategies."
In the past year, the department says, it has done homeless outreach in partnership with the city and the Network for Homeless Solutions, targeted crime in apartment complexes, established the position of bilingual public affairs manager to help keep residents informed and reinvigorated the Neighborhood Watch program.
Two Costa Mesa city manager's office employees — Stacy Lumley and Mike Brumbaugh — received City Staffer of the Year awards, according to the city's Facebook page.
Fountain Valley Teacher of the Year is a homegrown educator
Niki Buck, a third-grade teacher at Cox Elementary School, was recently named the Fountain Valley School District's Teacher of the Year.
The 14-year veteran of Fountain Valley schools attended the former Fountain Valley Elementary School, Courreges Elementary, Fulton Middle School and Fountain Valley High School.
"It's a huge, huge honor and a little overwhelming," Buck said of the award.
Buck was instrumental in getting her school to adopt and implement its new writing curriculum.
"Ms. Buck is an amazing teacher, trusted colleague and natural leader who has devoted her career to transforming the lives of children," district Supt. Mark Johnson said. "She is an outstanding educator who sets high expectations and maintains a rigorous academic focus in her classroom."
Laguna Beach Unified names top teacher and classified employee
Laura Silver, an eighth-grade language-arts teacher at Thurston Middle School, was honored Tuesday as Teacher of the Year in the Laguna Beach Unified School District.
Additionally, Kristine Landrum, a special-education instructional assistant at Top of the World Elementary School, was named Classified Employee of the Year.
"Laura Silver is an outstanding representation of what it means to be Thurston," Principal Jenny Salberg said. "Her tireless efforts to create an environment that is positive and challenging for all students provide our eighth-grade students with an incredible experience in English language arts."
Top of the World Principal Michael Conlon said Landrum is "the gold standard on how to build strong relationships with students and staff, and she demonstrates every day the lasting power of making meaningful connections with others."
Laguna art college’s silent auction raises $60,000
The Laguna College of Art + Design's recent fundraising spring silent auction raised more than $60,000 from the sale of works by LCAD alumni, faculty members and other professional artists.
The event also included non-art-related packages, prize drawings, cocktails, food and live entertainment.
The silent auction is one of the college's two premier annual fundraising events that directly support LCAD's students and programs and help fund the $2.5 million in student scholarships the college awards annually.
Laguna Art Museum to offer free admission May 17
The Laguna Art Museum will admit visitors for free from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 17 in honor of Art Museum Day, an annual celebration by the Assn. of Art Museum Directors.
The theme for this year's event is "Hyperconnected Museums," representing the various ways art museums connect with their communities.
There also will be a free screening of "Dr. Strangelove: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb."
The museum is at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/art-museum-day-2018.
Former police chief will be among honorees at Costa Mesa dinner
Former Costa Mesa police chief Dave Snowden, community volunteer Charlene Ashendorf and the Ursini family — owners of Newport Rib Co. — will be honored next week during the annual Mayor's Celebration and Art of Leadership dinner.
The May 17 event also will include a tribute to Brad Long, a longtime city employee who died last year.
The dinner will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa, 3050 Bristol St.
Proceeds will benefit arts and educational programs at Costa Mesa and Estancia high schools, Save Our Youth, Segerstrom Center for the Arts and South Coast Repertory.
Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at artofleadershipcelebration.com.
Newport mayor to speak at CdM Residents Assn. meeting
Newport Beach Mayor Marshall "Duffy" Duffield will talk about his visions for the city during the Corona del Mar Residents Assn.'s monthly board meeting at 7:30 a.m. May 17.
The meeting will be in Room 5 at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.
For more information, visit cdmra.org or call (949) 478-2454.
Newport rock festival to benefit Back Bay Therapeutic Riding Club
An outdoor rock festival is set for May 19 to raise money for the Back Bay Therapeutic Riding Club, which provides treatment in the form of horseback riding for people with disabilities.
The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Merrell estate, 2182 Mesa Drive, Newport Beach.
Local Rolling Stones cover band Satisfaction will perform. There also will be a therapeutic riding lesson demonstration, a bar, food from Plum's Cafe and live and silent auctions.
Money from the event will go toward repairing the stable and arena and caring for the horses, some of which were rescued from abuse, according to the riding club.
Tickets are $150 at backbaytrc.org or (949) 474-7329.