Man arrested, another sent to hospital after fight that started with road argument

An apparent road dispute between two men escalated to a fist fight Tuesday at a Costa Mesa gas station, resulting in one man's arrest and a trip to a hospital for another.

Costa Mesa police responded to the Circle K at 3006 Harbor Blvd. after receiving a report of two men fighting at the convenience store's gas station, Sgt. Dan Miles said.

The men apparently began arguing while driving and starting fighting when they arrived at the station, according to Miles.

One man suffered a severe eye injury during the fight and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Miles said.

Another man, Jeffrey Allan Jones, 54, of Costa Mesa, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery, Miles said.