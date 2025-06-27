Star-spangled fireworks shows prepare to mark Fourth of July in Orange County

Each year, Newport Beach celebrates Independence Day with bang. Multiple events throughout the city make the Fourth of July memorable. Bicycles, scooters and skateboards decked out in patriotic colors will hit the Balboa Peninsula at 9 a.m.

The American Legion Yacht Club hosts the Old Glory Boat Parade, with red, white and blue decorated boats cruising Newport Harbor. Families head to Newport Dunes for the inflatable water park, water sports rentals and live music from the Class Band playing oldies, classic rock, pop, country and more. It all concludes with a firework show at Back Bay co-sponsored by the city of Newport Beach, known as one of the largest fireworks displays in Southern California.

If you’re celebrating else where in Orange County, chances are there is fireworks show near you, or at least a cool place to catch a glimpse of one.

Advertisement

Fireworks burst over Back Bay in Newport Beach. (Courtesy of Newport Dunes)

Independence Day on the Back Bay

With the resort opening at 8 a.m., many locals spend the entire day enjoying all the amenities at Newport Dunes, which also gives them a prime view for fireworks over the Back Bay.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina

1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Balboa Bay Resort All-American Shellabration Seafood Boil

Enjoy a view of fireworks over Back Bay from Newport Beach’s waterfront Balboa Bay Resort. The resort’s A+O Restaurant & Bar will serve a classic seafood boil on Independence Day from 5 to 10 p.m. with lobster tail, jumbo prawns, mussels, clams, sweet corn coblets and more in an Old Bay-seasoned lobster broth.

Balboa Bay Resort

1221 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Topside at Lido House in Newport Beach invites guests to celebrate Independence Day. (Courtesy of Lido House)

Independence Day at Topside at Lido House

Celebrate the Fourth at Lido House’s Topside in Newport Beach. Enjoy a rooftop brunch or sunset libations at this elevated lounge, all set against the backdrop of holiday fireworks and the Boat Parade.

Topside at Lido House

3300 Newport Blvd., Newport Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Dana Point Fourth of July Fireworks

Launched from a barge off the coast of Doheny State Beach, the Dana Point Fourth of July fireworks show has been a treasured tradition since 1989. The 20-minute display is choreographed to music (broadcast on local radio stations) and visible all along the coast.

Doheny State Beach

25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Pacific Symphony’s Summerfest 2024 included Tchaikovsky Spectacular. Pacific Symphony returns to the Great Park Live amphitheater this summer season. (Doug Gifford)

Fireworks at the Great Park

Celebrate the county’s new Fourth of July tradition at the Great Park from 4 to 10 p.m. Family-friendly activities will include craft stations, lawn games, balloon rides and carousel rides, with a DJ and live bands to help everyone hit the dance floor. The evening will end with a fireworks and drone light show. Guests can upgrade their experience with tickets to Pacific Symphony’s traditional “July 4th Spectacular” at Great Park Live.

4th of July Fireworks at the Great Park

8000 Great Park Blvd., Irvine

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Huntington Beach Fourth of July celebration

Huntington Beach will kick off the holiday fun with the Surf City 5K Run, followed by the 121st annual 4th of July Parade at 10 a.m. Fireworks Over the Ocean will begin at 9 p.m. with beach viewing open to the public and a limited amount of reserved seating with paid tickets on the pier.

Huntington Beach Pier

325 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m

Offshore 9’s rooftop lounge at the Waterfront Beach Resort will hosts a 4th of July glow party in Huntington Beach. (Courtesy of the Waterfront Beach Resort)

Offshore 9 Rooftop Lounge

Take in a panoramic view of Orange County this Fourth of July at Offshore 9 Rooftop at the Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach. From 4 to 10 p.m. guests can enjoy a live DJ, “Glow-in-the-Cloud” sparkler cocktails, seafood chowder tots and perfect views of Huntington Beach’s annual firework spectacular on the pier. Packages start at $59.

Offshore 9 Rooftop Lounge

21100 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Independence Day Community Celebration at the OC Fairgrounds

The city of Costa Mesa welcomes locals to an Independence Day Community Celebration on the night of Thursday, July 3, at the OC Fairgrounds from 5 to 11 p.m. with fireworks popping off at 9:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Enjoy live music, a bounce house and more. Parking and admission are free. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

OC Fair & Event Center – Lot A

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Laguna Beach Fireworks Celebration

The city of Laguna Beach will present its annual fireworks show this year, a return to the traditional display after last year’s pilot drone show. View the fireworks from Monument Point in Heisler Park. In order to prepare for the pyrotechnics, areas of the park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will close to the public beginning at 5 p.m.

Heisler Park

361 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Fireworks at Laguna Niguel Regional Park

Take in fireworks over the lake at Laguna Niguel Regional Park along with live music from the Elton John Experience by Joey Riedel from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crown Valley Park Amphitheater. Fireworks at the park will start at 9 p.m. and the city of Laguna Niguel Parks and Recreation department will host a viewing experience from the Crown Valley Community Center’s Saddleback Deck with appetizers, desserts and a cash bar. Tickets are $20 per person.

Laguna Niguel Regional Park

28241 La Paz Road, Laguna Niguel

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Enjoy fireworks and festivities at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park this 4th of July. (Sean Teegarden Photography)

Fourth of July Fireworks at Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm will host family-friendly entertainment during the day and night with Ghost Town Alive! and Knott’s Summer Nights!, plus a fireworks show in honor of Independence Day. Tickets start at $62 and a map guide highlights the best places for fireworks viewing inside the park.

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Rooftop restaurant Top of the V will host a buffet with surrounding firework displays in Anaheim this 4th of July. (Courtesy of Top of the V)

Stars, Bites, & Sky-High Spectacle at Top of the V

The Viv Hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Top of the V will host a summertime buffet on the holiday with libations, a live DJ and views of Anaheim’s fireworks show. Each ticket, priced at $160, includes a three-hour beer and wine package with cocktails available for purchase and access to a buffet for Spanish delights like Iberico sliders, gazpacho oyster shooters and surf & turf paella from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Top of the V

1601 S Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim

Fireworks at 9:35 p.m.

Tustin 4th of July Celebration

Tustin Parks and Recreation department hosts its annual 4th of July Celebration with live music top 40 band, Those Guys, and fireworks at the Tustin High School Stadium. Doors open at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Seating will be available on the bleachers and the grass on the San Juan Street side of the stadium, though viewers should be prepared for the traditional marshmallow fight.

Tustin 4th of July Celebration

1171 El Camino Real, Tustin

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Santa Ana’s Fourth of July celebration

The city of Santa Ana presents its annual Fourth of July celebration at Centennial Park. Live music, food vendors and inflatables are among the festivities taking place from 5 to 9 p.m., with the fireworks show at 8:45 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy the show.

Centennial Park

3000 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana

Fireworks at 8:45 p.m.