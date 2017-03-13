Man convicted of sex assault of relative that started when she was 9 months old

A Long Beach man could face 128 years to life in state prison for sexually assaulting a relative, beginning when she was an infant, in Costa Mesa for more than a year, videotaping the acts and circulating them online, according to prosecutors.

An Orange County Superior Court jury on March 8 convicted Ryan Michael Booth, 32, of eight counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger, five counts of using an underage person for obscene matter, a count of possessing child pornography, and a count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Read the latest headlines from the Daily Pilot >>

Prosecutors said Booth molested the girl beginning when she was 9 months old in 2013 until she was 2 years old. Testimony outlined in court documents indicate Booth took photos and shot videos of himself sexually assaulting the girl in her crib.

Los Angeles Police Department Det. Eric Good testified during a preliminary hearing in 2015 that Booth told him he liked girls between ages 9 and 12 and had been downloading child pornography on and off since high school.

Detectives testified that Booth had 220,000 images of child pornography and 2,000 child porn videos on a hard drive that was found by authorities under his bed. He also had 150 photos and four videos of the young relative, detectives testified.

Booth is expected to be sentenced May 19.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN