Costa Mesa council poised to OK $163.7-million budget and fill commission vacancies

Costa Mesa’s proposed $163.7-million budget will be in the spotlight one last time Tuesday, as the City Council is set to adopt the spending plan before the new fiscal year starts in July.
While the bulk of the suggested 2018-19 budget is intact from the council’s once-over last month — and still only about $568,000 larger overall than what was approved for 2017-18 — city staff have proposed several tweaks in the past few weeks.
For instance, an earlier edition called for reducing the number of full-time city employees from 477 to 476. However, the latest version would boost that headcount to 479 with the addition of a tax auditing specialist, budget analyst and outreach worker for the city’s Network for Homeless Solutions.
The budget still proposes eliminating several positions — including that of second assistant city manager, which has been vacant since Rick Francis left to become assistant airport director at John Wayne Airport.
Another change from the last budget discussion is a proposal to hike the cost for project or permit applicants to appeal decisions to either the Planning Commission or City Council.
Those are currently $690 and $1,220, respectively, for both applicants and members of the public, but staff suggests raising the cost just for applicants to $3,825.
Also included under the budget umbrella is roughly $18.9 million in proposed capital projects, with significant funding allotted to the ongoing remake of Lions Park — which includes building a new library — and street improvements citywide, such as on Fairview Road between the 405 Freeway and Adams Avenue.
While Costa Mesa officials have said the proposed budget is balanced without using general fund reserves, they also have cautioned that the city’s expenses are projected to grow faster than revenue over the next five years — a trend City Manager Tom Hatch said last month is fueled partially by increases in “retirement, existing contracts and utility costs.”
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.
Request to review election system
The next City Council election is only five months away, but an item on Tuesday’s agenda could alter the landscape of the race.
Mayor Sandy Genis is asking her colleagues to consider allowing city staff and legal counsel “to review the procedures to change voting options” for the November election, according to an amended agenda released Friday.
As it stands now, that election will be the first in which Costa Mesa council members will be chosen by district, with residents in each district electing one council member from that area to represent them.
Costa Mesa’s system — approved both by the previous council majority and 65% of voters in 2016 — entails splitting the city into six voting districts and having the mayor directly elected by residents throughout the city.
Historically, the five council members have all been elected by citywide vote and the mayor has been selected by a majority vote of the council.
Should the council approve Genis’ request, “the city attorney’s office will review the process necessary for alternative voting options for the November 2018 election,” according to Tuesday’s agenda.
The city’s move to district-based elections came as part of an agreement made to stave off a threatened lawsuit alleging the previous voting method violated the California Voting Rights Act of 2001 by diluting the ability of local Latino residents to elect their preferred candidates.
Genis had not responded to a request for additional details about her agenda item Friday evening.
Commission appointments
Tuesday should also see the city’s parks and recreation, planning and senior commissions brought back to full strength.
Competition is fiercest for the one seat open on the Planning Commission, which reviews and acts on certain permit applications and proposed projects, and advises the council on issues related to development and long-term growth.
Ten candidates have thrown their hats into the ring to replace Isabell Kerins, who resigned in April.
The applicants are David Ball, Steven A. Chan, Robert L. Dickson, Jon Martin Doezie, Teresa C. Drain, Steven M. Gaitan, Leo Paredes, Gary Parkin, Dan Skahill and Jonathan Zich.
Nine people have applied to serve on the Parks and Recreation Commission, which advises the council on and reviews issues pertaining to those topics.
Julie Allione, Manuel Chavez, Brett Eckles, Jim Erickson, Sara J. Fahy, Monte Fields, Robert McLoughlin, Samantha Mitchell and Ron Moss are vying to replace former commissioner Kim Pederson, who departed in March.
The field isn’t quite as crowded for the one spot open on the Senior Commission, which provides counsel on local senior programs and services and the Costa Mesa Senior Center.
Only one person, Richard Cohen, applied.
Members of all three commissions receive monthly stipends: $400 for those on planning and $100 each for senior and parks and recreation.