Costa Mesa planning commissioners to consider change to small-lot ordinance

Costa Mesa planning commissioners will review a proposed change to the city's controversial small-lot ordinance during their meeting Monday.
The revision would tweak the development standards for projects processed under the ordinance to make them consistent with those for common-interest developments such as condominiums.
Though the standards are largely the same already, the proposed code amendment would require small-lot projects to provide more open space and, in some cases, additional parking or greater distance between buildings.
City staff also suggests the commission consider additional requirements related to frontage, setbacks and driveway width.
Any recommendations the Planning Commission makes during Monday's meeting would need City Council approval.
The small-lot ordinance, which was designed to ease development standards for proposals of 15 or fewer detached homes in areas zoned for multifamily units, has been the subject of debate and disagreement locally since its adoption in 2014.
Supporters say the ordinance encourages redevelopment and creation of new housing on underutilized land. Opponents contend it permits excessive building that has led to overly dense development, traffic and parking problems and other quality-of-life issues.
Some critics have demanded the city impose a moratorium on small-lot projects, but the council opted against that last year.
More proposed marijuana facilities
Commissioners also will review conditional use permit applications for three proposed medical marijuana facilities:
- Leaf Concepts LLC, for a 7,783-square-foot operation at 3505 Cadillac Ave., Building E
- Yummi Karma LLC, for a 2,650-square-foot space at 3505 Cadillac, Unit O-101
- The Healing Plant, for a 22,173-square-foot facility at 1685 Toronto Way
Under Measure X, an initiative approved by local voters, businesses that research, test, process and manufacture some medical marijuana products can open in a specified area north of South Coast Drive and west of Harbor Boulevard.
The City Council approved a code amendment Tuesday to allow recreational marijuana businesses of those types in that area. Costa Mesa still prohibits retail sales of marijuana and marijuana products.
Monday's commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.
Twitter @LukeMMoney