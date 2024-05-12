Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, May 12, 2024
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday's newspaper.
Coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Beyond Blindness a benefactor of ’stashe growing season
- Homelessness in Orange County is on the rise, according to new report
- Matt Willey’s ‘The Good of the Hive’ has Laguna Beach buzzing
A2
A4
- Beach sand softens OCTA’s hard armoring proposal for San Clemente’s train tracks
- O.C. Board of Supervisors approves new concessions at John Wayne Airport
A6
- Mailbag: The real fear-mongerers in Huntington Beach
- A Word, Please: Do yourself a favor and read this primer on reflexive pronouns
A8
