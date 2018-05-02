Team Newport’s pro-growth positions should make voters consider alternatives

The 2006 General Plan is basically a slow-growth plan — with height restrictions — that retains the character of the city.
And this is a city that has spectacular views of the ocean and an ambience that allows residents to move about without more traffic than a quiet beach city should be allowed to absorb.
We do not need any housing developments near the airport. Just like the proposed Museum House at Newport Center was a mixed-use attempt by the City Council to grow the city, expansion of the size of the houses on Cliff Drive is another attempt by the City Council to grow the city.
I firmly believe the City Council and its surrogate, the Planning Commission, are tone deaf to the residents.
This includes Team Newport (now the Gang of 4) and anybody else who buys into their growth strategy. They do the opposite of what the residents expect.
With election day not far away, this is a renewed challenge to the residents to defeat Team Newport (Gang of 4) and their allies to restore order in the city.
JIM PLACE lives in Newport Beach.