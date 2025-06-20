Mailbag: Groans, ‘shameful disrespect’ by Huntington Beach City Council causing public harm

Mayor of Huntington Beach Pat Burns and the City Council listen to speaker Rick Brown discuss the city’s plan to make Huntington Beach “a non-sanctuary city for illegal immigration” during a meeting.

I am simply amazed that the Huntington Beach City Council continues to demand that they be treated with respect and reverence by the public. Mayor Pat Burns has repeatedly responded to public comments with profanity, groans and illegal admonitions intending to intimidate and stifle public input. Public comment time has been constrained unreasonably to one minute, with sign ups for public comments cut off 30 minutes before the meetings. Invocations — stated on agendas to be not supportive of any particular religion — are always given “in Jesus name,” ignoring the thousands of residents who are not of a Christian faith.

Most egregiously, all seven council members have in the past two years demeaned, degraded and defamed the city’s librarians with false allegations that they are pedophiles and groomers, when in fact, not one incidence of such behavior has ever been established. Several senior librarians have left Huntington Beach employment, escaping further abuse, and being welcomed by neighboring cities. The public has suffered considerably from the resulting lack of public service.

The above are merely examples of the shameful disrespect regularly shown by the Huntington Beach City Council toward city residents and employees. How dare they demand our respect.

Linda Sapiro Moon

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach voters have spoken, and it wasn’t even close. Measures A & B passed by a 2:1 margin.

This result was not a surprise. The Huntington Beach Public Libraries are a cherished local institution, while the idea of political appointees with the power to ban books and corporate outsourcing of public services are broadly rejected by most communities across America.

Yet for months, the will of H.B. residents was ignored. It took a grassroots petition drive, a costly special election and a landslide result to finally force the City Council to face reality. That reality check came with a steep price of nearly $1 million, and this is money the city can’t afford amid looming budget shortfalls.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t a one-time thing. Since assuming the majority in December 2022, this City Council has ended limits on political contribution, needlessly changed our city charter, disbanded numerous resident-led commissions/boards, gutted H.B.’s 1996 Declaration of Policy on Human Dignity, eliminated resident choice regarding electricity, sidelined the Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council and supported an endless array of pointless lawsuits while failing to fight a frivolous lawsuit that ended in a multi-million dollar giveaway of public funds to a political ally.

This isn’t governance but rather reckless, ideologically driven mismanagement.

The overwhelming passage of Measures A and B should serve as a wake-up call — not just for this City Council, but for all H.B. residents. Huntington Beach deserves competent, accountable leadership. It is well past time to turn the page on extremism and restore common sense to our local government.

Steve Shepherd

Huntington Beach

It’s been a rough month so far for MAGA nation in Huntington Beach, a kind of a June swoon. The right-wing City Council spent over a million dollars on a special election to thwart two community led initiatives (Measures A and B) to protect our public library system and were rewarded by a sound thumping at the ballot box. This, from a city suffering a significant budget deficit which the City Council helped create through mismanagement and catering to special interests.

The “No Kings” protest rally in Huntington Beach was very successful, much to the chagrin of the MAGAs who also saw their icon, Donald Trump, embarrassed at his birthday bash and military parade on Flag Day. It fizzled while coastal protest rallies in Orange County sizzled.

The mayor of Huntington Beach, Pat Burns, was slapped down by the ACLU for his rough handling of residents in public comments at City Council meetings, a mini-”No Kings” moment. The entire City Council has been lambasted for its lack of leadership and failure to represent the community in its decision-making. No graduation ceremony for this lot!

A letter in the Los Angeles Times stated that residents in Surf City were “mortified” at being identified with the partisan extremists who have made our town a “Republican stronghold.” All in all, a poor start to the summer for MAGA nation here.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

Andrew Turner’s coverage of last Saturday’s “No Kings” protests in Laguna was lively and spot on! However, he sold Newport Beach’s turn out short. It was not “hundreds more” that gathered on both sides of the street. NBPD estimated “several thousand” at PCH and MacArthur to protest Trump and his cruel immigration round ups.

Maybe this MAGA support is eroding with the prospect of having to plant their own “Victory Gardens” and wash their own Maseratis and homes once the hard-working immigrants have all been rounded up and sent packing. Hope so!

Melissa Lawler McLeod

Laguna Beach