The Dana Rohrabacher we know remains unchanged

Two decades ago, homeowners living along the Santa Ana River in Orange County were forced to pay for costly flood insurance to protect against the unlikely event of a 100-year flood that could push the river over its banks and devastate our homes and property.
Today, most of us don’t have to incur that expense in part because of the efforts of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa). He fought for the Santa Ana River project to provide increased flood protection and for flood risk maps that are used to set insurance rates to be promptly updated. The result was increased protection for our homes and communities — and millions of dollars of savings for hardworking families in the region.
Achievements and accomplishments like that are often forgotten but we, as former staff members of the congressman, will never forget his kindness, tenacity and bravery. While Washington typically changes people for the worse, Rohrabacher remains the same person he ever was. He is a champion of freedom and liberty, a force for good and a tireless champion for the people of his district.
Unlike so many elected officials who spend endless hours meeting rich donors, raising money and giving special access to the elite, Rohrabacher is a man of the people. From local events honoring our veterans to promoting local students to the military academies, and even holding special events for Eagle Scouts, we could always count on Rohrabacher participating and memorializing these special occasions.
There are probably thousands of people and families that have been touched by his willingness to go to bat for constituents. From seniors who were having difficulty with their Social Security to veterans entangled in the V.A. system, Rohrabacher always went the extra mile.
It is no secret that Southern California is the home of America’s aerospace industry and its thousands of employees. Rohrabacher has been a relentless advocate, serving on the Science Committee in Congress and sharing its mission to push back the frontier of space.
On issues like lower taxes, smaller government, veterans reform and protecting our borders, the Rohrabacher that was first elected to Congress is the Rohrabacher that stands for reelection today.
Each of us has a story we can tell. Some of us remember when Rohrabacher, against the pressure of the leadership of both parties, voted against bailing out the savings and loan industry. Others remember, years later, despite the pressures again from both parties, he firmly opposed the bailout of Wall Street banks. To Rohrabacher, taxpayers always come before corporate interests.
While some in the GOP and big business wrongfully thought that open borders and amnesty would be the path to electoral victory, Rohrabacher stood firmly opposed. He fought against every scheme and giveaway — from sanctuary cities to in-state tuition at our colleges for illegal aliens.
Rohrabacher might be the most patriotic person we’ve ever met. From his days working to get Ronald Reagan elected governor of California to the speeches he penned for Reagan in the White House, his love for country has never wavered.
Yet some conspiracy theorists love to accuse him of being a “friend” of Vladimir Putin.
Even sadder is the betrayal by former friends who see Washington, not as a place to represent the people, but as a place to pad their pocketbooks. Some corporate interests have been turned off by the congressman’s unwillingness to look the other way on corporate giveaways and crony capitalism. In fact, his is now being challenged in the primary election by a lobbyist who represented sober living homes.
Rohrabacher has always stood firm on principle. He has always fought for his district. He has crossed party lines to do what is right. We witnessed it first-hand. He has earned our love and respect. We hope he has also earned your vote.