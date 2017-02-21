Bicyclist in serious condition after collision in Newport Beach

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with an SUV in Newport Beach on Monday night, police said.

Newport Beach police and firefighters responded to the area of Westcliff Drive and Rutland Road around 6:40 p.m after receiving a report of a traffic collision involving a man on a bicycle.

The bicyclist and a red GMC Yukon were traveling east on Westcliff Drive when the crash occurred. The circumstances surrounding the collision are still being investigated, said Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the bicyclist unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana with life-threatening injuries, Manzella said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the crash. Police are looking for additional witnesses. Anyone with information is being asked to call Investigator Dave Darling at (949) 644-3746.

