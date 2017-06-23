$350,000 memorial for farm workers is open after renovation

Renovation of an agricultural workers memorial at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is finished, and it will have an official reopening ceremony in August, officials said Thursday.

“Table of Dignity,” designed by Ricardo Mendoza and Josh Sarantitis, had to be closed off and rebuilt last year because of structural concerns. It was originally unveiled on Labor Day 2015.

The problems caused the project to go far over budget, from an original $90,000 to about $350,000, with most of the funds allocated toward the rebuilding work.

“Table of Dignity,” near the fairgrounds’ Centennial Farm, is composed of two rammed-earth portals with a table between them. A large boulder is embedded in the table.

The public rededication is scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 4. The memorial is open for viewing before then.

