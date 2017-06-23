Review of environmental report next in Huntington Beach’s ongoing analysis of general plan update

The Huntington Beach Planning Commission will review an environmental impact report Tuesday as part of its months-long analysis of a draft of the city’s updated general plan, which will guide the city’s development decisions through 2040.

The draft looks at potential adverse effects to the environment as part of the implementation of the general plan update. It delves into air quality, biological and cultural resources and noise, among other issues.

According to a city staff report, most of the areas that could be negatively affected in the general plan update can be mitigated through proposed policies in the plan. But, there are changes that would impact air quality, cultural resources, the water supply, noise and greenhouse gas emissions deemed “significant and unavoidable,” the report says.

The public can review a draft of the report at hbthenextwave.org/documents.

Comments on the EIR must be sent by July 7 to Planning Manager Jennifer Villasenor by email at jvillasenor@surfcity-hb.org or by mail to 2000 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA, 92648.

The commission’s public hearing for the EIR is slated for Aug. 15.

The state-mandated general plan, which has not been comprehensively updated since 1996, is expected to change little of Surf City's existing development blueprint.

According to a city report, it doesn’t add any new specific plans or modify the maximum density requirements. It also doesn’t change any existing residential zoning designations or propose new residential areas, but it does allow for residential growth in current residential areas, the report says.

File photo | Daily Pilot Kim Kolpin, Bolsa Chica Land Trust executive director, stands on the Bolsa Chica mesa in Huntington Beach in 2016. The possible development of a townhome complex on part of the site has been discussed for years.

Bolsa Chica development

A possible development project on the Bolsa Chica mesa that’s been held up by years of controversy also will be considered by the commission.

Signal Landmark, a real estate developer, is requesting amendments to the land use and zoning classifications on half of the 5-acre Windward site on the Bolsa Chica mesa for 36 townhome units, a city staff report says.

The amendments include a variety of entitlement requests, including modifying the land use designation from open space to residential.

As part of the proposal, Signal would then dedicate a remaining 8.7 acres of the surrounding mesa area to public open space to be controlled by a government agency or nonprofit, the report says.

However, this plan will only go into effect if the Trust for Public Land cannot raise enough funds by October to purchase all of the roughly 11-acre land from Signal, in order to preserve it.

This agreement arose after years of dispute between the city, Signal and the Bolsa Chica Land Trust.

Signal is undergoing the entitlement process for this alternative project for the sake of saving time, since it can take years, but the TPL’s purchase of the land is the favored option by all, said Kim Kolpin, executive director of the trust.

Staff recommends that the commission approve the host of amendments and forward the project to the City Council for adoption.

Small cell sites

Also on the docket is a zoning text amendment to establish an approval process and design standards for small cell sites, which are areas in which equipment, typically built into street lights, can transmit wireless connection, a staff report says.

Telecommunication companies use small cell sites to increase the capacity of their networks.

As part of the requirements, the equipment couldn’t be larger than 4 cubic feet per location and would have to comply with Public Work’s design standards, the report says.

Staff is recommending the commission approve the amendment and send it to the City Council for adoption.

benjamin.brazil@latimes.com

Twitter:@benbrazilpilot