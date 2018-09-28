Huntington Beach council to consider changes to city code regulating recreational vehicles

A proposal to amend the Huntington Beach municipal code could reduce what the city describes as an increase in over-sized vehicles parking for long periods of time near parks and on residential streets and public highways.
The City Council on Monday will consider restricting recreational vehicles and vehicles more than 22 feet in length, or 84 inches in height or width, from parking on any public street, highway or alley without a permit during certain hours.
Vehicles would be exempt from the ordinance for two hours between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the staff report.
The proposal also includes a tiered penalty system for multiple violations. Violators are currently fined $82. Police Chief Robert Handy suggests a second violation fine of $162 and a third of $246.
If approved by the council, Handy wrote in the staff report, the new code amendment would give residents enough time to “load, fix, prepare an RV or trailer for leisure use” and present a “more efficient enforcement standard.”
Currently, any vehicle over 25 feet long or 84 inches wide is considered over-sized, according to the staff report.
Proposed partnership with three housing organizations
In other business, the council will consider supporting three, 21-month agreements with organizations that provide housing to the homeless population.
Interval House, Mercy House and Families Forward would work with police and the city’s Homeless Task Force on offering medium-to-short-term rental assistance. The city has partnered with Interval House since 2015 and Mercy House since 2016.
A homeless person receiving services from these housing organizations costs them an average of $700 to $970 a month, according to a city staff report.
This includes rental assistance, client services, household inspections and related services.
A client is expected to pay a portion of their rent each month, which is gradually increased until the person can manage it on their own.
Funding would be provided by the city’s Affordable Housing In-Lieu Fee Fund and grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday at the Civic Center, 2000 Main St., Huntington Beach.