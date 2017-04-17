Herzfeld to step down as Laguna Beach High principal

Laguna Beach High Principal Chris Herzfeld will step down at the end of this school year and will remain with the school district as a teacher.

In an email to parents, Herzfeld, said “a variety of professional and personal circumstances” contributed to the decision.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to lead our town’s only high school, and I feel I will be stepping away with the school in excellent condition for the next leader,” Herzfeld said in the letter. “I have always been a connoisseur of effective instructional practices in the classroom and have dedicated my career to building positive professional relationships with students, staff and community.

“In the remaining months in my position as principal, I will continue to work diligently in pursuit of the school’s mission statement and to build the future of LBHS.”

The Laguna Beach Unified school board approved Herzfeld’s request for reassignment last week.

“I continuously assess my professional setting,” Herzfeld wrote in an email to the Daily Pilot. “This was not a sudden decision.”

Before coming to Laguna Beach High in October 2014, Herzfeld spent 10 years as principal at Fountain Valley High School.

Herzfeld started his career in education in 1987 as a social studies teacher at Sierra High in Colorado Springs, Colo., and has held three assistant principal positions, according to the 2014 story.

Laguna Beach Unified officials could not be reached for comment as of Monday afternoon regarding further details of Herzfeld’s reassignment. The district is observing spring break this week.

