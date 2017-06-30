Plane crashes onto 405 Freeway outside John Wayne Airport; southbound lanes closed

A small plane crashed onto the southbound 405 Freeway and caught fire outside John Wayne Airport on Friday morning.

The Cessna 310 touched down in traffic lanes just short of the runway at 9:35 a.m., said airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson.

The southbound side of the freeway was closed at MacArthur Boulevard. The northbound lanes were reopened by 10:15 a.m., though traffic remained snarled as drivers slowed to watch emergency crews work.

Images from the scene show the cockpit of the aircraft in flames, and a video posted on social media shows a large plume of black smoke coming from the plane as cars slow to a stop on the northbound side of the freeway.

It isn’t clear whether any cars were involved.

Two people were aboard the Cessna 310 when it crashed, according to Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. Both survived the crash and were rushed to local trauma centers, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.

He said a man and a woman in their 60s were pulled from the burning plane by an off-duty Avalon firefighter.

The plane was registered to Twin Props LLC in Santa Ana, FAA records show.

The plane had just taken off from John Wayne Airport when the pilot declared an emergency, Gregor said. The pilot was trying to return to the airport when the plane crashed short of the runway, Gregor said.

All arriving flights at John Wayne Airport were halted temporarily but have resumed, airport officials said. Departures were not affected.

Later in the morning, about a dozen people stood in the parking lot of the Executive Park office complex overlooking the wreckage on the freeway.

Liane Lynch, who works in the complex, said she was planning to run an errand that would have required her to get on the 405 a few minutes before the crash, but a phone call delayed her.

“It’s just so scary,” she said. “I can’t imagine the shock of driving and seeing the plane go down in your rear-view mirror.”

Saul Pantaleon was on his lunch break from his job down the street and decided to drive to the Executive Park complex to get a better look. He said he often takes his children to that parking lot to watch planes land at the airport.

“I think about it sometimes when I see the planes flying over (the freeway),” he said. “What would it be like if something like this happened?”

