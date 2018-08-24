Laguna plans to apply for grant money that would help reimburse homeless shelter costs

Laguna Beach officials hope to secure funds this fall that would help reimburse the city for expenses related to the Alternative Sleeping Location, a year-round overnight emergency shelter.
The City Council plans to apply for a share of the Homeless Emergency Aid Program, a $500 million block grant to be apportioned among cities and counties statewide. It was unclear from the staff report how much funding the city will request from the grant, however, the council approved $547,000 for the shelter this fiscal year.
Before applying for the funds, the city must adopt a resolution declaring a “state of shelter crisis” for the homeless population. The City Council will vote on the resolution Tuesday.
If passed by the council, the city will likely send its grant application to the state this fall. The funds would go toward maintaining the Alternative Sleeping Location, which provides overnight shelter to 45 transients a day at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road.
Operated by Friendship Shelter Inc., the facility also offers boarders free bus service, bedding, food and water.
City Manager seeks council authorization
In response to a report released by the Orange County Grand Jury addressing chronic homelessness, Laguna Beach City Manager John Pietig is requesting permission from the council to send a response letter to the Superior Court’s presiding judge.
Released last May, the report, “Where There’s Will, There’s A Way: Housing Orange County’s Chronically Homeless,” laid out an analysis of homelessness in the region and provided recommendations for countering obstacles to housing the transient population.
Pietig’s letter, if authorized, will address whether the city agrees with the specific recommendations in the report.
Local Hazard Mitigation Plan
In other business, council members will seek approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the city’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan in order to receive funding for non-emergency disaster assistance.
A Local Hazard Mitigation Plan is intended to locate vulnerabilities connected to natural disasters and develop long-term plans for protecting residents and property from future hazards.
Laguna’s LHMP was adopted Aug. 7. In order to receive funding from FEMA, the council must formally adopt the plan by resolution.
Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.