Laguna Beach seeks public input on sidewalk, possible gate

The city of Laguna Beach will hold two public workshops in May related to possible infrastructure changes in the Temple Hills and Top of the World neighborhoods, according to a news release.

The public can weigh in on options for a raised sidewalk and a walkway on Temple Hills Drive during a workshop at 5:30 p.m. May 11 at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center.

In May 2016, the city’s Design Review Board approved installation of raised concrete sidewalk with a curb and gutter along the east side of Temple Hills Drive between Dunning Drive and Palm Drive, according to the city’s website. At the City Council’s request, staff has also investigated an asphalt pedestrian path, the website said.

Then at 6 p.m. May 18 at the Susi Q, the city will gather public feedback on the possibility of installing a gate at Top of the World Drive near a trail used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Last fall crews began the long-awaited upgrades to the trail that connects Top of the World and Arch Beach Heights neighborhoods.

The release did not explain why the city is considering a gate. City offices were closed Friday, as they are on alternate Fridays.

The public can direct comments and questions about the gate to Samantha Byfield at (949) 497-0342 of sbyfield@lagunabeachcity.net.

Residents can direct comments and questions about the sidewalk and path to Tom Sandefur at (949) 497-0792 or tsandefur@lagunabeachcity.net.

The Susi Q is located at 380 Third St.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce