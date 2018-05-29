Columnist’s criticism of Mayor Duffield inappropriately politicized a city tragedy

I was disappointed to read columnist Barbara Venezia's recent piece disparaging Mayor Marshall Duffield's performance at the Leadership Tomorrow panel she conducted ("Leadership Tomorrow panel got me thinking about the quality of leaders today," May 24).
Simply judging someone based on whether they appeared publicly at the crash site of a helicopter accident is a weak argument in painting our mayor as being "lost." The city of Newport Beach, as well as its police department, have public information officers who are responsible and most equipped to handle incidents, emergencies and disasters.
Instead of receiving media face time and possible grandstanding, Mayor Duffield opted to pass and let the professionals handle the incident that claimed the lives of several people. Politicizing this tragedy is a shame.
Ms. Venezia should reconsider her rhetoric, which completely shows bias against the mayor. People died here.
Our elected officials in Newport Beach commit themselves for the betterment of the city, but there is no guidebook that says they must appear in front of the camera every time an event occurs in the city. They are human beings who carry the weight of many on their backs and feel the same emotions as you and me.
It's important to know that Irvine Mayor Don Wagner (a former Assemblyman), Costa Mesa Mayor Sandra Genis (a former mayor in the '80s and '90s) and Tustin Mayor Al Murray (elected in 2010) are seasoned politicians.
Mayor Duffield has been in office for less than four years and has spent his entire career being an entrepreneur, inventor and is a lifetime resident. Perhaps Ms. Venezia sees different qualities in what a mayor should be, but not all elected officials are created equally, nor should they follow just because others do.
Ms. Venezia should look up President Theodore Roosevelt's "Dare Greatly" speech to understand that those in the arena face scrutiny from the likes of her but until one is in the actual arena, it is impossible to fully comprehend the reasons for their actions.
Erik Weigand
Newport Beach
*
Column disrespected Mayor Duffield
As a retired member of the Newport Beach Police Department, and a former press information officer, I find Barbara Venezia's column on May 25 both disrespectful and distasteful toward Mayor Marshall Duffield.
Having studied and practiced crisis management and leadership, I find true leaders do not envelope themselves in the media spectacle, but allow trained communications professionals to effectively address the crisis. Leaders, manage the challenge, lead their organization and trust their people.
Personally, I found more sincerity and appreciation from elected officials and/or executive city staff who expressed their gratefulness on a one-on-one basis, than a media blast during a tragic event. Your premise concerning Mayor Duffield is flawed.
William S. Hartford
Corona del Mar
*
Unusual roofline requires explanation
Re: "Tivoli Terrace event venue in Laguna Beach sold; it'll become a restaurant, new owners say," (May 25): The correct description of the structure shown in the photo is actually "hyperbolic paraboloid." The roof is described by two geometric formulae for a parabola and a hyperbola. Our residence on Pearl Street is the only other structure like it in Laguna Beach. It was also designed by Don Williamson for the late Mark Engelman in 1957.
David Law
Laguna Beach
How to get published: Email us at dailypilot@latimes.com. All correspondence must include full name, hometown and phone number (for verification purposes). The Pilot reserves the right to edit all submissions for clarity and length.