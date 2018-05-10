Costa Mesa fire crews investigate gas odor at storage facility

Fire officials were testing for possible hazardous materials at a storage facility in Costa Mesa after they received a report of an odor of natural gas in the area Wednesday afternoon.
The Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department responded to the Life Storage facility at 3190 Pullman St. after a report of an acetone-like odor at about 2:10 p.m., said Capt. Chris Coates.
The Orange County Fire Authority was assisting with the investigation.
"They are going to sample the materials to see exactly what we're dealing with and the severity of the situation," Coates said.
No one was evacuated, but the public was advised to stay away from the area.
