TimesOC: O.C. supervisors oppose needle exchange plan

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, June 13. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
Top story
O.C. supervisors oppose mobile needle exchange proposal
The Orange County Board of Supervisors officially opposed a proposed mobile needle exchange service in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Orange and Costa Mesa. The supervisors’ resolution will be submitted to the California Department of Public Health, which is considering the application submitted by the Orange County Needle Exchange Program. The group formerly operated out of the Santa Ana Civic Center. TimesOC
Around the county
Wounded U.S. and U.K. vets stop in Irvine on cross-country trek
A team of six veterans — three from the United States and three from the United Kingdom — is participating in the first Walk of America, a 14-week, 1,000-mile trek through 17 U.S. states. The expedition is organized by Walking with the Wounded, a U.K. charity that helps military veterans who struggle with mental health issues to integrate back into society. TimesOC
College will shut student newspaper and cancel journalism classes
Golden West College will close the student newspaper after 52 years of publishing and cancel most of its journalism courses because of low enrollment, a college spokesman said. Daily Pilot
Food
Refugee chefs work in culinary arts with help from a nonprofit
Flavors from Afar is a newly launched program of the Santa Ana-based nonprofit Tiyya Foundation that supports refugee chefs by hiring them to work in a catering business, helping them get home cooking licenses and connecting them to customers. The chefs specialize in Afghan, Iraqi, Syrian and Somali cuisines. TimesOC
Business & real estate
Surf-leisure designer Cynthia Rowley opens Newport boutique
Cynthia Rowley’s vibrant swimwear, wetsuits and free-spirited dresses seemed destined for a place like Newport Beach. The fashion brand recently opened its new 1,526- square-foot retail store at Lido Marina Village. TimesOC
What $875,000 buys right now in Orange County
Here’s a look at what roughly $875,000 buys now in San Clemente, Costa Mesa and Anaheim Hills. Los Angeles Times
Life & arts
Summer songs and cinema are free in regional parks
The OC Parks Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema film series are free recreational events starting in mid-June and are set at the various regional parks in the county. TimesOC
On Theater: A wild encore for ‘Tenor’ in Newport Beach
Ken Ludwig specializes both in placing his characters in weird, outlandish situations and in propelling them out of peril at breakneck speed. His first, and best, such accomplishment is “Lend Me a Tenor,” now tearing up the stage at the Newport Theatre Arts Center. TimesOC
Opinion
The GOP can dominate in O.C. — by making Asians 'white'
“If you think the nation has been inordinately obsessed with Orange County’s House races, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” writes columnist Gustavo Arellano. “Democratic candidates managed to place second in races for the 39th, 45th, 48th and 49th congressional districts — districts the national Democratic Party has declared essential to winning control of the House in the midterms.” Los Angeles Times