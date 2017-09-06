TimesOC: Can Newport Bay eelgrass help fight global ocean acidification?

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 6. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top story

Can local eelgrass help fight global ocean acidification? Newport Bay research may help provide answer

Eelgrass growing in Newport Beach waters may help prove its importance in maintaining healthy water chemistry by keeping acidity down and making the water more hospitable to ecologically and economically valuable organisms. Daily Pilot

Around the county

County officials didn’t protect computer systems from obvious hacking risks, auditors say

Orange County officials failed to implement essential safeguards to protect county computer systems, which left the county unnecessarily vulnerable to hacking and other malicious activity until the problems were uncovered in recent months by a comprehensive audit. Voice of OC

Politics

Right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos invited to speak at Cal State Fullerton

UC Berkeley isn’t the only California academic institution bracing for a torrent of controversy when former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos comes to campus this fall. Cal State Fullerton’s chapter of the College Republicans is finalizing plans to host the conservative lightning rod at a Halloween speaking engagement. Los Angeles Times

Newport City Council reverses course, agrees to accept gas tax funds

Strong public criticism convinced the Newport Beach City Council to apply for revenue sharing from the upcoming state gas tax hike. It reversed an earlier council stance that rejected seeking the funds to send a message to state lawmakers. Daily Pilot

O.C. money manager asks Trump to pardon 'junk bond king' Michael Milken

Calling former junk-bond magnate Michael Milken a victim of prosecutorial overreach and “class envy run amok,” a Newport Beach money manager has asked President Trump to pardon the former L.A. financier. Los Angeles Times

Faith

Peruvian nuns will bring their brand of Latin rock to Christ Cathedral

These nuns rock. Siervas — meaning servants — are a group of 11 Catholic sisters living in a convent near Lima, Peru, who use a rocking beat to spread their message of human dignity. TimesOC

Food

The Beachcomber Cafe retains the ambiance of a 1930s beach resort

“Crystal Cove State Park is my favorite place to go in Orange County when I need to get away from Orange County,” writes food critic Sarah Bennett. “Well, the modern version of it, anyway.” TimesOC

Opinion

Op-Ed: The 'Night Stalker' taught O.C. you can't master plan away human nature’s darker elements

In the summer of 1985, Richard Ramirez — dubbed the Night Stalker by news media — terrorized Southern California. Los Angeles Times

Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to dailypilot@latimes.com.