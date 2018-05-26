Winners in Newport photo contest showcase Civic Center sculptures

The Newport Beach Arts Commission chose three winners out of more than 200 entries in the 2018 Sculpture Photo Contest showcasing the sculptures in Civic Center Park.
Barnet Rawitch won in the Sense of Place category with "Flying Over Newport," an image of the figure in "Life is a Balancing Act" overlooking the park with the Pacific Ocean on the horizon.
Anita Rasmussen took the Creativity honors with "Sunset in Newport," an image of the "Sphere 112" sculpture against a colorful evening sky.
Gabriel Encinas won in the Human Element category with "Flying Fish," an image of a ballerina leaping before the giant dorsal fin of "No Swimming."
"Selecting winners was a difficult task," contest committee chairwoman Barbara Glabman said in a statement. "We appreciated the participation by so many talented individuals of all ages and we were impressed by the diversity of style and originality in the submissions."
Prizes include gift certificates donated by local restaurants Modo Mio Rustic Italian Kitchen, Bluewater Grill and Bistango.
To see all the submissions, visit bit.ly/2Ly5Khg.
