3 cars damaged when office building's roof partially collapses in Newport

Three cars were damaged when an overhanging eave on a Newport Beach office building collapsed Friday morning, authorities said.

Newport Beach firefighters responded to 4341 Birch St., which houses medical uses such as a spa and a chiropractor's office, shortly before 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a portion of the building's roof had fallen.

The eave and other portions of the roof were undergoing repair at the time.

The building was evacuated and no one was injured, fire officials said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.

